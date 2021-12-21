Shelters of Saratoga launches winter coat drive
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shelters of Saratoga, partnering with Fingerpaint, has launched its winter coat drive. The third annual "Take One, Leave One" winter coat drive helps provide coats for anyone in need.
The coat rack is located in downtown Saratoga Springs in front of the Fingerpaint building at 395 Broadway.
Community members wishing to donate can hang gently used or new coats on the rack which will be available through the winter.
