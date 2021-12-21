ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Shelters of Saratoga launches winter coat drive

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shelters of Saratoga, partnering with Fingerpaint, has launched its winter coat drive. The third annual “Take One, Leave One” winter coat drive helps provide coats for anyone in need.

The coat rack is located in downtown Saratoga Springs in front of the Fingerpaint building at 395 Broadway.

    Shelters of Saratoga launches winter coat drive (Shelters of Saratoga)
    Shelters of Saratoga launches winter coat drive (Shelters of Saratoga)

Community members wishing to donate can hang gently used or new coats on the rack which will be available through the winter.

