Let's Sing 2022 Review (Switch) There are some things in life that are so predictably reliable, any change to the equilibrium would cause catastrophic disruption. Like the changing of the seasons, the annual holidays, and EA Sports’ insistence on screwing over Switch owners, Let’s Sing continues its annual releases with another set of both new and classic songs to sing along to with a group of friends and family. Much like the latest installment in Ubisoft's rolling Just Dance series, Let’s Sing 2022 is a safe and reliable new entry that does very little to convince anyone not already in the fold that they really should be singing. We wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s completely unchanged, but it’s about as close as you’re going to get.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO