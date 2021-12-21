ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Attorney General Urges Consumers to Report Price Gouging of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

A standard BinaxNOW brand test kit at a New York store, like Walgreens, costs between $14 and $25 for a package of two tests, according to NYAG Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on the public to watch out for price gouging when it comes to buying COVID-19 at-home test kits.

James said that her office has received complaints of COVID-19 testing products being sold at double or triple their retail price.

A standard BinaxNOW brand test kit at a New York store, like Walgreens, costs between $14 and $25 for a package of two tests, she said. However, her office has received reports of the same products being unlawfully sold for more than $40 and up to $70 per package.

“As New York sees an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, more and more New Yorkers are looking for at-home tests and other tools in the fight against the coronavirus,” James said. “If New Yorkers see exorbitant price increases on testing kits or other goods vital and necessary for health, safety, and welfare, they are encouraged to report it to my office immediately.”

New York law prohibits merchants from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an “unconscionably excessive” price. An excessive price would be represented by a gross disparity between the price of the product immediately prior to and after such an occurrence.

Last year, a law was passed that substantially strengthened the state’s ability to bring charges against individuals and entities violating the price gouging statute. The law expanded protections against price gouging beyond consumer goods to include products or services that are vital or necessary to the health, safety, and welfare of consumers

Residents who believe that they have been the victim of price gouging are encouraged to file a complaint online or call 800-771-7755.

Queens Post

Federal Government Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites in Queens as Officials Race to Raise Testing Capacity

The federal government has opened three COVID-19 testing sites in Queens as officials from all levels of government rush to raise testing capacity amid a surge of cases. The first site run by the CDC opened in Travers Park in Jackson Heights Wednesday. Two more mobile test sites — one in Queens Valley Playground in Flushing and another in Helen Marshall Playground in East Elmhurst — opened Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Governor Unveils $9.5 Billion Plan for Massive New Terminal at JFK Airport

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday plans for a $9.5 billion terminal that will anchor the south side of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The international terminal will be a 2.4 million square foot facility that will be built out in phases starting in 2022. The Port Authority reached a revised agreement with a consortium of financial sponsors in order for the project to move forward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Two Cases of COVID-19 Variant Omicron Detected in Queens

Two cases of the COVID-19 variant known as Omicron have been detected in Queens, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Two Queens residents are among five New York state residents who have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa last month. Health officials are concerned that the new variant may be more contagious than prior variants of COVID-19 because of its abnormally high level of mutations, though much remains unknown.
QUEENS, NY
