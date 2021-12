Clay County officials and members of Windstream met this week at the Administration Building to host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate a major fiber broadband expansion in the county. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said this is a huge win for the area. He said people are relocating here and they want to know if they have access to highspeed, quality broadband. Senator Stivers called it a partnership that will bring in new job opportunities. Clay County officials said that is only the tip of the iceberg. Windstream President of Operations Brian Harman said this one of many expansion projects the county will see. Harman said it will be good for the county and the state. Senator Stivers said he is looking forward to the coming years. The project will offer better internet for more than 8,500 people and is slated to be done by the end of January.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO