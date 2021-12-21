ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Blowout sale on Sony headphones should have everyone rushing to Amazon

By Chris Hachey
 4 days ago

Headphones are the kind of gift that anybody would get excited about around the holidays. Being able to listen to your favorite music or podcasts while you’re working out, commuting, or just sitting around your home is a blissful experience. Whether you prefer earbuds or over-ear headphones is up to you. Sony offers both and is one of the top brands on the market. Right now, Amazon is having a huge sale on Sony headphones that you have to check out.

We aren’t sure how long this sale will last, so you better act fast. There are options for all circumstances and plenty of great deals in this event. Amazon has you covered for a limited time. So take a look at the Sony headphones deals and cross off anybody still left on your holiday gift list.

Sony headphones that cancel out noise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDYrU_0dSltR5V00
Sony WH-1000XM4 active noise cancelling headphones on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Arguably the best choice in Sony’s headphones lineup is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Featuring Dual Noise Sensor technology, these lead the industry in noise cancellation. There are up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging, as a 10-minute charge gives you 5 hours of battery. The touch sensor controls let you play, skip, and pause tracks while controlling volume and activating your voice assistant. It even pauses when you take the headphones off.

Normally, these are $350 and totally worth that. But right now, you can save a lot on them. They are only $248, a 29% discount! Also, you can choose between black, blue, and silver and they are all the same color.

If you don’t want over-ear headphones, opt for the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. With the new Integrated Processor V1, these will cancel out sound around you. The sound and call quality is crystal clear and the speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. The bone-conduction sensor provides clear voice detection. The battery lasts for eight hours when you’re using noise cancellation. These are down to just $248 as well, a savings of $32.

Choose from wired or wireless

If you want Sony headphones that are a little less expensive than the previous options, the Sony MDR1AM2 Wired High-Resolution Audio Overhead Headphones can do the trick. They are high-resolution audio compatible and provide heavy bass with beat response control. Featuring a responsive liquid crystal polymer driver for clarity, they are smartphone compatible with an in-line remote mic. The earcups swivel for portability. Save 34% now when you get these for just $198.

For a wireless option that kicks up the bass even more, the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones are your choice. The Extra Bass delivers a deep, punchy sound. They will switch effortlessly between devices and you can control them with your voice. They are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can make hands-free calls easily and control the headphones with your fingertips. These are down 40% to only $148 today!

Sony headphones for less

The Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are also discounted right now. The Dual Noise Sensor technology seen in the much more expensive WH-1000MX4 is also found here. The battery can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. You’ll hear more detail with the 30-millimeter drivers and you can use the voice assistant to control them. The adjustable metal sliders keep them comfortable. Save $81.99 right now and nab these for only $98!

You can also opt for the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones. Down to only $58 in this sale, they are IPX4 waterproof, making them great for working out. They boast up to 10 hours of battery life and the DSEE restores high-frequency sounds lost in compression. The Ergonomic Surface Design conforms to most ear shapes. Pick them up now and you won’t regret it.

Make sure you stay on top of all of the options out there while you can. Sony headphones don’t always go on sale, so this is the best time to get great deals.

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR.

BGR.com

