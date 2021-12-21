ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Income inequality and COVID-19: We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat

By James Davies, Emeritus Professor of Economics, Western University, Edgardo Sepulveda, Associate Fellow (National Institute on Ageing), Ryerson University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6nPm_0dSlsz9Y00
Last May, churches in low income communities across New York offered COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State, where COVID-19 hit residents the hardest. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By now, many are aware that the pandemic has affected lower-income groups the most within countries, including in Canada . But what most do not know is that income inequality — the economic distance between higher and lower-income groups within individual countries — is also driving national COVID-19 infection and death rates.

The specific impacts are only just becoming clear. As researchers in economics and epidemiology, we are interested in how economic inequality has impacted COVID-19 outcomes. The pandemic has given researchers like us a unique opportunity to study the relationship between inequality and health across various countries.

Working independently to study the pre-vaccine phase of the pandemic, our teams approached the research question from different perspectives. We brought together economists who are concerned with the analysis and economic impact of income inequality, and epidemiologists who study how social factors influence health.

Taking into account pre-pandemic inequality and other structural variables, we found that higher income inequality was associated with worse COVID-19 outcomes within countries.

Studies show link between inequality and COVID-19

The first study, conducted by Edgardo Sepulveda of Ryerson University and Ann-Sylvia Brooker of the University Health Network in Toronto , an economics-epidemiology team, focused on 22 high-income countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental economic organization. Given that age is one of the most significant COVID-19 risk factors , their analysis broke the population into four age groups: 15–44, 45–64, 65–79 and above 80 years. They accounted for economic and other known risk factors, such as national poverty and the number of residents in long-term care homes in each country.

They found that higher income inequality in a country was associated with more COVID-19 deaths across all age groups. There are a number of possible explanations for this association, such as a larger proportion of the population being more at risk. This may be due to higher exposure, more comorbidities or poorer access to treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oczlO_0dSlsz9Y00
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India. India’s medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that a gurdwara began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The second study , conducted by James Davies of Western University, looked at COVID-19 severity in 127 high-, medium- and low-income countries. Taking into account a number of variables — including national poverty, geography, the number of hospital beds and the level of democracy — he found a strong association of COVID-19 cases, deaths and inequality.

For example, during the first wave of the pandemic, the U.S. had 60 per cent more deaths and 150 per cent more cases per capita than Canada. Davies estimates that one third of these gaps could be explained by higher U.S. inequality.

But Canada should not be smug. There are 20 OECD countries with lower inequality than Canada , meaning that there are 20 countries who are dealing with inequality better than Canada is. Davies’ results suggest that if Canada’s income inequality gap was smaller, it could have had 34 per cent fewer COVID-19 cases in the first wave.

Inequality has widespread effects

Not only is inequality within countries socially and economically undesirable and politically corrosive, but it is also wasteful. Reducing inequality can increase the overall welfare in society. While it’s true that too much redistribution can potentially reduce the size of any future “economic pie,” it is unlikely that Canada, and most other OECD countries, are close to reaching that point.

It’s clear that inequality has a negative effect on health, and has worsened the severity of the ongoing pandemic. Lower-income groups within OECD countries, including in Canada , tend to have lower vaccination rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbFZd_0dSlsz9Y00
A nurse gives a man a shot at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary Alberta. people experiencing homelessness are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Towards more economic equality

Looking only at the United States for comparison, some Canadians may think that ours is a relatively equal society, but it is not . We are just the middle of the pack — we can and should do better.

If Canada is truly interested in achieving greater equality, we need to focus on the systems and policies that exacerbate inequality, to improve our pre-distribution policies and our redistributive effort. We can increase investments in people, enrich our social programs and have a fairer tax system where the rich contribute more.

If such measures are taken, we can expect that both economic performance and public health would improve, and that more Canadians would be in the same boat and paddling in the same direction.

Ann-Sylvia Brooker is a health researcher in Toronto and co-authored this article.

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic. Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

CERB helped Canadians during COVID-19 — but not the most vulnerable

To coincide with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, Statistics Canada released new data about workers with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release and corresponding infographic, StatCan reported that workers with and without disabilities had similar rates in receiving CERB (34.9 per cent and 33.3 per cent respectively) and that some workers with disabilities were more likely to receive CERB. The report, however, overestimates the support provided to Canadians with disabilities. This is because such a small percentage of these individuals were eligible, given their employment status when the pandemic hit. It casually notes that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Shocking but not surprising: Auditor General of Canada criticizes enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for migrant workers

The Auditor General of Canada, Karen Hogan, recently issued a scathing report on Employment and Social Development Canada’s (ESDC) lacklustre enforcement of the pandemic regulations designed to protect temporary foreign farm workers. These essential workers, on whom Canadians depend for their local food supply, are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection as they work elbow to elbow and inhabit crowded bunkhouses provided by the farm owners who employ them. Workplace outbreaks were common, resulting in deaths and high caseloads among migrant agricultural workers. None of this should have happened. Read...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#Economic Inequality#Population Health#Covid#Poverty#Northwell Health#Ap Photo#Ryerson University#Oecd
Scientific American

Omicron’s Effect Won’t Be as Mild as Hoped

When news of the novel coronavirus’s Omicron variant first broke over the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., the sense of dread and fatigue was palpable. Just when the COVID pandemic’s outlook had started to improve, we were faced with a new arrival that was clearly more transmissible than previous variants—and likely able to significantly evade immunity conferred by vaccination or prior infection. But very preliminary data offered a shred of hope that Omicron may cause milder illness than previous variants.
CANCER
TheConversationCanada

Omicron FAQ: How is it different from other variants? Is it a 'super-variant?' Can it evade vaccines? How transmissible is it?

Omicron, the first COVID-19 variant to have been upgraded to a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a matter of days, came on the radar of the Lancet Laboratory in South Africa, on Nov. 8, although it is suspected to have been circulating earlier. Due to their excellent genomic surveillance system, the South African health authorities reported the cases of this variant very quickly. Unlike other variants, Omicron can be detected using a reliable PCR test without requiring whole-genome sequencing, which has allowed rapid monitoring of its spread. By Nov. 23, 1,100 cases of the variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Deadliest State For COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

To get through the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to learn how to live in an ongoing disaster

As Canada approaches the 700-day mark of the pandemic, the disaster’s state of play is as grim as it is discouraging. On Dec. 22, Canada reported 12,114 new COVID-19 infections — a record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic. With a patchwork of provincial pandemic restrictions across Canada changing daily, many holiday season activities have either been scaled back or cancelled for the second year in a row. The context for these disruptions is that as we approach the end of 2021, the number of Canadians killed by COVID-19 has surpassed 30,000. At this point in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Do the math when measuring social distancing: two metres is not the same as six feet

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world we live in. Informative signs, designed to limit the virus’s spread are everywhere these days, reminding us: Wear a mask, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, get vaccinated and of course, maintain social distancing. Public health awareness resources are helping all of us get through these difficult times. Unfortunately, many social distancing signs are also helping spread an entirely different scourge across our country: Innumeracy. The term was coined by mathematician John Allen Paulos 30 years ago when he wrote Innumeracy: Mathematical Illiteracy and its Consequences. As the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
unfoundation.org

COVID-19 Dominated Global Health in 2021. Will 2022 Be the Same?

When it comes to global health in 2021, the science delivered, but solidarity did not. Our Vice President for Global Health Strategy reflects on what was gained, lost, and learned this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and what lies ahead for next year. Despite historic progress on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

New study reveals intensified housing inequality in Canada from 1981 to 2016

Driven by the neoliberal belief in the superiority of the free market, the housing policy in Canada has shifted from a welfare-oriented policy to a market-oriented one over the past four decades, encouraging home ownership, deregulation and private consumption. Housing financialization, the transformation of housing from a human right to an investment opportunity, has been driven by the federal government primarily through financial market deregulation and a financial practice called mortgage securitization. Much of the debate about the housing crisis has focused on the market imbalance between supply and demand, citing factors such as foreign investment and lack of market supply. However,...
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationCanada

Young people’s fear of missing out may be fuelling feelings of social disconnection during COVID-19

Most of us have spent more time on screens since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in screen time may be especially pronounced among teens because of school closures, the cancellation of extracurricular activities and restrictions on physical social interactions. This has led both parents and resesarchers to worry that the pandemic is making young people addicted to their phones and that this increased screen time is contributing to feelings of social disconnection and isolation.
KIDS
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy