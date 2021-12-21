ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Finland activates its new Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

OSLO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has started up its critical functions, marking the first commission of a new nuclear plant in the country in over 40 years, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Tuesday.

The much-delayed reactor is not yet connected to the Finnish power grid however, with electricity production set to start at 25% or roughly 0.3-0.4 GW capacity from Jan. 22, TVO said in an updated statement late on Tuesday.

Plagued by technological problems that became the subject of a lawsuit, the 1.6 GW plant had originally been due to link up to the grid in 2009.

The reactor started up at 0222 GMT on Tuesday according to TVO, which is owned by Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) and a consortium of smaller energy and forestry companies.

To launch the reactor, so-called primary neutron sources are needed, which have been placed into three fuel assemblies in the reactor. These sources release neutrons, which start the splitting of atomic nuclei and creating the chain reaction that keeps the nuclear reactor running, TVO said.

Nuclear Safety Authority STUK granted TVO permission for making the reactor critical and conducting low power tests last week. read more

Regular electricity production is scheduled to start on June 6, according to TVO.

Once fully operational, Olkiluoto 3 will meet 14% of Finland's electricity demand, TVO has said.

There are already four other reactors in Finland.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian gas flows east via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to Western Europe was operating in a reverse mode for a fifth day on Saturday, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not book gas transit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

UZGTL PLANT, Qashqadaryo Province, UZBEKISTAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids plant on Saturday, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced gas and reduce its dependency on imports of oil products. The UzGTL plant in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province will produce 1.5 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Belgium agrees to shut down its 7 nuclear reactors by 2025

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Belgium officials reached an agreement Thursday to close all seven of the country's nuclear reactors by 2025, but they will be open to new, smaller nuclear plants under the compromise. Belgium's relevant ministers reached the compromise after a night of negotiations following weeks of debate about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Fuel#Finnish#Gw#Fortum
The Independent

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

The Belgian government tentatively committed itself Thursday to phasing out the country's existing nuclear power plants by 2025 while using gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached after all-night negotiations, an assessment will be made of whether Belgium s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down. A definitive decision is expected to be made in March. “It would not be smart not to have a safety net,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, indicating that two plants could remain open,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Gazprom Sees Gas 2022 Export Price Up Six Percent

Gazprom has traditionally been cautious in its budget estimates. Gazprom PJSC’s 2022 budget took a typically prudent view of gas prices, despite record-high energy costs in its main export market and few signals Europe’s energy crunch is abating. The Russian gas producer is basing its 2022 budget on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 EPR plant unit achieves first criticality

Operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has said that the Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) European Pressurized Water Reactor (EPR) plant unit in Finland has reached first criticality. The move marks the commissioning of a new nuclear plant in the country after a gap of more than 40 years. The OL3 will commence electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Interesting Engineering

A Colossal 1.3-GW Offshore Wind Farm Just Went Live. It's the Largest in the World

Danish energy firm Orsted announced that the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland has produced its first energy, a press statement reveals. The important milestone means that Hornsea 2 will be the "world’s largest operating offshore wind farm" once it is fully operational in 2022, according to Orsted. The wind farm is located approximately 55 miles (90 km) off the coast of Scotland and covers an area of roughly 178 sq mi (462 km²).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Qatar invests £85m in Rolls-Royce’s small nuclear reactor arm

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to invest £85 million into Rolls-Royce’s Government-backed scheme to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK.Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor, which is majority-owned by the engineering giant, has been set up to develop sites that are around a tenth of the size of traditional reactors.Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will take a 10% stake in the venture as a result of the investment.Investment from the Qatar fund comes after BNF Resources UK, owned by the French Perrodo family, and US operator Exelon Generation, announced cash injections last month.Rolls-Royce SMR is now “full funded” after receiving almost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China puts pioneering 'pebble bed' nuclear reactor into operation

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China has launched a new high-temperature gas-cooled nuclear plant in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, the first to make use of ‘pebble bed reactor’ (PBR) technology developed by state-run China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The first unit of the Shidaowan reactor project,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

China Claims Its First Floating Nuclear Reactor Can Withstand Extreme Typhoons

A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kmvt

US officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials say the development of commercial advanced nuclear reactors intended to help combat global warming and enhance national security will need a better supply of the right type of nuclear fuel. The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday asked companies that might be interested...
BOISE, ID
arctictoday.com

A new pulp plant in northern Finland will be fossil fuel free

A massive new pulp plant in Northern Finland will produce more electricity than it consumes and operate without fossil fuel, the company constructing it says. “We will produce 2 TWh of renewable electricity per year, which is 2.5 percent of Finland’s total electricity production,” says Jari-Pekka Johansson, a project manager with Metsä, a Finnish forest products company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

airBaltic to open a new base in Tampere, Finland

AirBaltic has announced that as of May 2022 it will open a new base in Tampere, Finland. airBaltic will connect Tampere with six direct flights in addition to continued operations to Riga, Latvia. The announcement was made during a special press conference in Tampere. Starting from May 2022, airBaltic will...
LIFESTYLE
aerotechnews.com

Finland chooses F-35 Lightning II as its newest fighter aircraft

The government of Finland has chosen Lockheed Martin’s 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II for its HX Fighter Program. The F-35 will replace the F-18 Hornet. “We are honored the Government of Finland through its thorough, open competition has selected the F-35, and we look forward to partnering with the Finnish Defence Forces and Finnish defence industry to deliver and sustain the F-35 aircraft,” said Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin’s vice president, and general manager of the F-35 Program. “The F-35 will provide Finnish industries unique digital capabilities that leverage 5th Generation engineering and manufacturing. The production work will continue for more than 20 years, and the F-35 sustainment work will continue into the 2070s.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Nuclear fusion reactor experiment to produce clean energy

On an industrial estate just outside Didcot in the south of England, an experiment is taking place that will create temperatures hotter than the Sun. The BBC's climate editor, Justin Rowlatt, went to see the nuclear fusion reactor in action and to find out what possibilities the technology could hold for generating vast amounts of low-carbon energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: what can government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

Energy industry bosses are set to attend emergency talks with government on Monday to discuss emergency measures aimed at dealing with an unprecedented rise in gas and electricity bills.Suppliers are calling on Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, to agree a package of help including tax cuts and direct financial intervention by the government to stop customers being hit with unaffordable rises. Households have so far been partially protected from huge increases in the cost of wholesale gas by the energy price cap which prevent suppliers from immediately passing on costs.How much are energy bills expected to rise?From 1 April, households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy