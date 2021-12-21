COVID Update | WCHD Vaccine Milestone | D204 Boundary Discussion

According to the CDC, 73% of COVID-19 cases nationwide are now attributed to the latest variant, Omicron. Locally, IDPH is reporting that our county’s positivity rates are both under the 8% target threshold. DuPage County is at 5.8% and Will County is at 7.6%. As of December 20, the City of...
Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting brought major updates to the district’s boundary adjustment process, including a new, administration recommended boundary proposal and a proposed grandfathering option for some impacted students. Dozens of protestors gathered outside before the meeting began. They represented the Ashwood Pointe and...
With the holiday season upon us, Naperville homeowners are showing the spirit of the season with some dazzling displays. Here are a sampling of just some of the many light shows you can catch on a drive around town. Map Of Holiday Lights. The Believe House website provides a map...
Six months after the EF-3 tornado that struck Naperville, some residents are still dealing with the aftermath. The City of Naperville hosted a tornado needs assessment open house to figure out what unmet needs still exist. “The biggest thing that we found as we’re driving through this neighborhood, especially me...
Yesterday DuPage County’s top health official provided a COVID-19 update to the DuPage County Board. The presentation marked the one-year anniversary of when the first vaccine against COVID-19 was administered in Illinois. Since then, the county is reporting that 71% of its population is fully vaccinated. DuPage County Health...
“The event today is Muslims Around the World. It is our fifth annual event which is wonderful. We’re happy to be back in person after a year of being virtual,” said Alzena Saleem, principal of Al Falah Academy, which is part of the Islamic Center of Naperville. “It’s a cultural showcase. And it’s put on by our students. They do the research and they create the trifolds, all different grade levels from pre-K through seventh.
A major restoration project planned to start Dec. 20 at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton will prompt temporary trail closures. Once the work starts, a section of the Green Heron Trail from Warrenville Road to the intersection to the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail to the northeast is expected to close through April 2022. The project will also lead to intermittent closures of the spur to Warrenville Road, but the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail connecting Herrick Lake to Danada Forest Preserve will remain open.
Yesterday, dozens of Indian Prairie School District 204 community members, including representatives from the Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights subdivisions, as well as May Watts Elementary School, protested the district’s newly updated boundary concepts. Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights residents are upset about a broken feeder system in the new concepts, which they said would isolate their children. They pushed to allow their community to attend Neuqua Valley High School to solve the issue. Those from the May Watts Elementary community protested what they saw as attendance over capacity slated in the new concepts, compared to lower capacities at other elementary schools. These boundary concepts will be presented as proposals to the district board of education at a December 20 meeting.
The City of Naperville will be hosting an open house to “help the community identify what unmet needs exist” from the EF-3 tornado that struck Naperville in June, according to a city press release. The event is sponsored by the Naperville Long-Term Recovery Group which is made up...
Nationwide school shooting and bombing threats circulating on social media are prompting Naperville schools to take precautions. There are posts spreading on TikTok about the violent events supposedly planned to take place on Dec. 17. Naperville School District 203 issued a letter to students and their families to acknowledge and...
New voting equipment has arrived to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. The Hart InterCivic Verity paper voting system, featuring 100 percent paper ballots, will be used in the 2022 primary election. The county’s new system will ensure all voters have the same voting experience, as there is no different size or shape of ballot for voters with disabilities. The Verity system meets the highest election security standards and is not connected to the internet, according to a DuPage County press release. The system includes automatic counting for write-in votes, ranked choice voting capability, faster and reliable recounts, and multiple language options.
How can you have a gratitude attitude in times of uncertainty and loss? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana is joined by Napervillians who really contribute to their community. The group explores the connection between giving and gratitude and how to show up and spread love. Guests on the Show.
A teen from Aurora has been charged in a string of graffiti incidents throughout Naperville. Naperville police say there were almost 50 locations around the city tagged with the word “SMILZ” this past September and October. The damage took more than $5,000 to remove and repair. 18-year-old Marcion Carrington was taken into custody on December 7 in connection with the crimes.
After weeks of protest, the community’s voice was heard in the latest changes to Indian Prairie School District 204’s boundary concepts. The updated plans feature no school closures and several other feedback-based adjustments. Adjusted Boundary Concepts. It had been a concern for many when the original Concept #1...
Four people were displaced after an apartment fire last night in the 2100 block of Allegre Circle. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene at about 7:20 p.m., finding a fire in a second story unit of a three-story apartment building. A sprinkler head had activated, helping to contain the fire to that unit until firefighters could fully extinguish it. Two units were deemed to be uninhabitable, with an estimated $20,000 in damages. No one was injured.
COVID-19 is on the rise again in the Naperville area, just as confirmed cases of the Omicron variant are popping up in some US cities. Health experts are keeping an eye on local numbers, as well as emerging science on the new variant, and offering advice to stay protected. Local...
North Central College’s new health sciences and engineering building features state-of-the-art technology, offering a hands-on experience that prepares students to excel in their fields. “So we looked at what best practices are in medical health education and how we could build a building that would encourage our students to take...
Concerns about threats to school safety and a growing spotlight on student mental health were the focus of a panel discussion featuring officials from Naperville Community Unit School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204. The event held Monday night, put on by state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, aimed...
When it comes to holiday cheer, Naperville has it in spades – and now the city’s spirit has landed it as the fifth most festive holiday town in the U.S. Sixt.com has put Naperville among the top twenty on its list, even edging out sixth place winner Santa Claus, Indiana.
Yesterday President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that is designed to address maternal mortality among women veterans. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood were on hand for the signing of the bill which both had championed. About the Legislation. The legislation, dubbed the Protecting Moms...
Naper Lights is back in Downtown Naperville to brighten up the holiday season. The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is behind the glittering event which includes lights and colorful displays decorating Water Street and Jaycees Park. The holiday event features 150,000 lights with seasonal characters, an interactive tree you can speak to, and of course the Big Tree.
