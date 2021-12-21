ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

COVID Update | WCHD Vaccine Milestone | D204 Boundary Discussion

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CDC, 73% of COVID-19 cases nationwide are now attributed to the latest variant, Omicron. Locally, IDPH is reporting that our county’s positivity rates are both under the 8% target threshold. DuPage County is at 5.8% and Will County is at 7.6%. As of December 20, the City of...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D204 Reveals Admin Boundary Proposal And Grandfathering Option

Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting brought major updates to the district’s boundary adjustment process, including a new, administration recommended boundary proposal and a proposed grandfathering option for some impacted students. Dozens of protestors gathered outside before the meeting began. They represented the Ashwood Pointe and...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Dupage County, IL
Government
Will County, IL
Coronavirus
County
Dupage County, IL
Dupage County, IL
Health
Will County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Will County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Naperville, IL
Coronavirus
Naperville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

ICN’s Fifth Annual Muslims Around the World

“The event today is Muslims Around the World. It is our fifth annual event which is wonderful. We’re happy to be back in person after a year of being virtual,” said Alzena Saleem, principal of Al Falah Academy, which is part of the Islamic Center of Naperville. “It’s a cultural showcase. And it’s put on by our students. They do the research and they create the trifolds, all different grade levels from pre-K through seventh.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Major Restoration Project to Start at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton

A major restoration project planned to start Dec. 20 at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton will prompt temporary trail closures. Once the work starts, a section of the Green Heron Trail from Warrenville Road to the intersection to the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail to the northeast is expected to close through April 2022. The project will also lead to intermittent closures of the spur to Warrenville Road, but the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail connecting Herrick Lake to Danada Forest Preserve will remain open.
WHEATON, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D204 Boundary Protest | REFUEL Event | Illumination Extended

Yesterday, dozens of Indian Prairie School District 204 community members, including representatives from the Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights subdivisions, as well as May Watts Elementary School, protested the district’s newly updated boundary concepts. Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights residents are upset about a broken feeder system in the new concepts, which they said would isolate their children. They pushed to allow their community to attend Neuqua Valley High School to solve the issue. Those from the May Watts Elementary community protested what they saw as attendance over capacity slated in the new concepts, compared to lower capacities at other elementary schools. These boundary concepts will be presented as proposals to the district board of education at a December 20 meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dance#Art#Broadway#Wchd Vaccine#Cdc#Omicron#Idph#Rsp
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

New Voting Equipment | Morton Arboretum Anniversary | Elves in Downtown Naperville

New voting equipment has arrived to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. The Hart InterCivic Verity paper voting system, featuring 100 percent paper ballots, will be used in the 2022 primary election. The county’s new system will ensure all voters have the same voting experience, as there is no different size or shape of ballot for voters with disabilities. The Verity system meets the highest election security standards and is not connected to the internet, according to a DuPage County press release. The system includes automatic counting for write-in votes, ranked choice voting capability, faster and reliable recounts, and multiple language options.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Gratitude Attitude

How can you have a gratitude attitude in times of uncertainty and loss? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana is joined by Napervillians who really contribute to their community. The group explores the connection between giving and gratitude and how to show up and spread love. Guests on the Show.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Teen Graffiti Charge | DuPage Board to Reconsider Pot Ban | Possible Harris W. Fawell Recognition

A teen from Aurora has been charged in a string of graffiti incidents throughout Naperville. Naperville police say there were almost 50 locations around the city tagged with the word “SMILZ” this past September and October. The damage took more than $5,000 to remove and repair. 18-year-old Marcion Carrington was taken into custody on December 7 in connection with the crimes.
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Apartment Fire | D204 Boundaries | Final #TDHSanta Night

Four people were displaced after an apartment fire last night in the 2100 block of Allegre Circle. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene at about 7:20 p.m., finding a fire in a second story unit of a three-story apartment building. A sprinkler head had activated, helping to contain the fire to that unit until firefighters could fully extinguish it. Two units were deemed to be uninhabitable, with an estimated $20,000 in damages. No one was injured.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naper Lights Back on Water Street in Downtown Naperville

Naper Lights is back in Downtown Naperville to brighten up the holiday season. The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is behind the glittering event which includes lights and colorful displays decorating Water Street and Jaycees Park. The holiday event features 150,000 lights with seasonal characters, an interactive tree you can speak to, and of course the Big Tree.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy