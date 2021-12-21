COVID Update | WCHD Vaccine Milestone | D204 Boundary Discussion

Yesterday, dozens of Indian Prairie School District 204 community members, including representatives from the Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights subdivisions, as well as May Watts Elementary School, protested the district’s newly updated boundary concepts. Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights residents are upset about a broken feeder system in the new concepts, which they said would isolate their children. They pushed to allow their community to attend Neuqua Valley High School to solve the issue. Those from the May Watts Elementary community protested what they saw as attendance over capacity slated in the new concepts, compared to lower capacities at other elementary schools. These boundary concepts will be presented as proposals to the district board of education at a December 20 meeting.

9 DAYS AGO