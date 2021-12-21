ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cryptocurrency: Cardiff terrorist Khuram Iqbal jailed over trading

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted terrorist has been jailed for 16 months over his cryptocurrency trading on the dark web. Khuram Iqbal, 29, from Cardiff, was originally jailed in 2014 for three years and three months for disseminating terrorist publications and possessing terrorist information. He was released on licence in May 2015...

www.bbc.com

