City officials in Oakland have 515 new federal housing vouchers they hope local landlords will accept so more people in need can have a place to live. Landlords can receive a signing bonus up to $1,000 for each new unit leased to a voucher holder, from either a new or existing property owners, as well as a 'Speed Leasing Bonus' of $100 if they lease a unit by Dec. 31 through the Oakland Housing Authority.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO