Chicago, IL

Chicago travel advisory now at 47 states, 2 territories

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health added five states – Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Texas – as well as Puerto Rico, to its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday,

The advisory is now at 47 states and two territories.

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Guam, Louisiana, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands are on the advisory.

Maryland has not reported complete COVID-19 case data to the CDC for at least two weeks and remains on the advisory.

The only state eligible to come off the advisory next week is Montana, which has reported a daily COVID-19 case rate of 14 per 100,000 residents.

Daily COVID-19 case rates must be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks for a state to be removed from the advisory.

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. For domestic travel, the quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

For international travel, the CDC now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States.

“The continuing rise of COVID-19 case rates across the country feels disheartening, but the odds are on your side many times over if you’re fully vaccinated – that means getting your booster shot,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “If you’re traveling over the holidays and you’re vaccinated, please get your booster shot as soon as you can. It gives you that extra level of protection that now, unfortunately, is necessary. And if you’re not vaccinated, especially now, you really shouldn’t be traveling.”

