Coro Realty sells 05 Buckhead apartment building for record $445,000 per unit

By Donnell Suggs
 4 days ago
It's one of only two properties in Buckhead to sell for more than more than $400,000 per unit....

Vecino Group/CHNDC partnership awarded downtown Atlanta development

Atlanta, Georgia December 21, 2021: The Invest Atlanta Board voted at its meeting on December 16, 2021, to approve a proposal for the development of city-owned land at 104 Trinity Ave., SW, the corner of Trinity and Central Avenue directly across from City Hall. The project will be led by Vecino Group Southeast—a division of national affordable housing developer Vecino Group, who have delivered more than 3000 units of transformative development across 13 states. Vecino Group Southeast is led by veteran affordable housing developer, Sharon D. Guest. “Trinity Redevelopment will require considerable dedication and diligence. We have a great team and great partners in Invest Atlanta and the City of Atlanta and are extremely excited for the opportunity to provide affordable housing to downtown Atlanta.” said Guest. Vecino will enter a joint venture with Capitol Hill Neighborhood Development Corporation (CHNDC), a neighborhood-based non-profit made up of the three churches in the downtown area—Central Presbyterian, the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and Trinity United Methodist Church. CHNDC has been active in the Capitol Hill area for nearly 30 years. Jerry Miller, president of CHNDC, noted, “We are fortunate to have Vecino as a partner on this visionary landmark project. They bring a unique combination of creativity and financial strength to community-based affordable housing developments across the country.” CHNDC designed and built the parking deck for the city in 2006 envisioning this corner site to be available for housing. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms deployed the site for affordable housing in her pursuit of her goal of creating 20,000 units of affordable housing after a park was proposed by the previous administration. Built on the adjoining .84 acres, Trinity Central Flats—as the development will be known—is a ten-story building that will include 216 units, 85% of which will be affordable for residents at an average 60% area median income. The 7,500 sq. ft. of storefront commercial space for coffee, café, and other sundries will fill a void in services to employees at City Hall, the Atlanta Board of Education, and other offices in the area. Surrounding its 5,500 sq. ft. highly landscaped courtyard will be 3,700 sq. ft. devoted to community-oriented incubator, co-working space, and meeting space. The design firm, SSOE/Stevens & Wilkinson, who also designed the parking deck for CHNDC, has incorporated a 65,000 sq. ft. canopy over the parking deck that will support the largest solar array (30,000 sq. ft.) associated with a multi-family project in the state of Georgia. It will also provide room for 18,000 sq. ft. of rooftop urban garden. Winter/Johnson Construction, Inc. provided pre-development construction services. Being within walking distance to two MARTA stations and adjacent to the City’s 850-car parking deck, the project will seek to reduce car-dependency through ride sharing, electric charging stations, curb side pick-up/drop-off spaces, and a robust bicycle storage and maintenance facility. This $68 million project will be financed through 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), HUD 221(d)4 financing and Housing Opportunity Bonds (HOB) The developers estimate that tax credit equity will cover approximately 60% of total costs. Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s development authority, will enter a 99-year ground lease to support the project’s affordability.
Atlanta startup Cove.tool raises $30M, backed by Robert Downey Jr.

Atlanta architecture technology startup cove.tool raised $30 million to continue expanding its sustainable building design platform. Why it matters: Cove. tool's platform shows designers and builders the cheapest products they can use to make a structure more energy efficient. The startup is growing in an era of increasing climate consciousness and could help firms meet their sustainability goals or local regulations. Buildings and construction account for about 37% of global carbon emissions, according to the UN Environment Programme's Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction. The Series B round indicates the startup's high-growth trajectory and upcoming hiring and expansions.
Atlanta's TTV Capital raising $200M fund

TTV Capital closed its fifth fund at $127 million last December. Please join Atlanta Business Chronicle and CIBC for an expert look at the latest information concerning global, national and regional trends impacting the economy. 2022 Best in Atlanta Real Estate Awards. Big Deals. High Stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile...
Atlanta startup Punchlist raises $2M after completing Techstars program

After completing the Techstars Atlanta program, startup Punchlist Labs Inc. has raised $2 million to develop software that analyzes and improves graphics. At a glance: Punchlist is an annotation platform that allows teams to give each other feedback on graphics, images, websites and pdfs. The 2-year-old startup has 8,000 users in 39 countries. The idea was born out of the experiences of co-founders Pete Bernardo and Nic Rosental with trying to send edits back and forth to other team members and clients at a local marketing agency. Punchlist allows those edits to happen directly on the project, creating a more streamlined process. Bernardo taught himself to code as he was building Punchlist then brought in Rosental to lead the tech side of the business.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

