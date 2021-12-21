ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 2022 diet is brought to you by Cardi B and Drew Barrymore

By Marni Zipper
 4 days ago

With a new year comes new changes and new goals. As we head into 2022 it looks like Cardi B might be looking into veganism, and thankfully Drew Barrymore has stepped up to help.

Last weekend, Cardi took to Twitter to seek out the best meat-free substitutions as she begins her vegan journey. Putting a call out to her millions of followers the “Up” rapper asked, “I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?”

Promptly responding with excitement, the Drew Barrymore Show host was quick to come to Becalis’ aid.

Barrymore Tweeted back, “YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU."

Along with Tweeting ideas for meat-free options to the rap star on Twitter, the famed actress shared her love for Cardi B as well. In a video, she shared, Drew explained that she is “one of Cardi's biggest fans ever.”

The Never Been Kissed actress used to be vegetarian but is now a self-identified “flex-etarian,” sticking mostly to a vegetarian diet. Barrymore offered to send Cardi options from the food brand Quorn, where she serves as the “Chief Mom Officer.”

In all her vegan excitement, Cardi retweeted Drew’s video response with an enthusiastic “Ommmmmmmmggggggggg,” included. The “WAP” artist continued, “naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat. want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!!”

We wish Cardi well on her vegan journey and love that Barrymore is her veggie mentor!

