Congress & Courts

Bernie Sanders says he will pay for poll to prove West Virginians support Build Back Better

By John Lynch
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

( WTRF ) Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday night that he would pay for a poll in West Virginia that would prove to the public that most West Virginians would support the Build Back Better plan.

Sanders made the claim on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

“Okay, why don’t you do a poll? At CNN, do a poll,” he said. “And you ask the people of West Virginia whether or not they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. You ask them whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and eyeglasses. You ask whether they want to continue that $300 payment to help working parents in these very difficult times bring up their kids with dignity. Ask them if they want to deal with climate change. On all of those issues, I suspect people of West Virginia, like every other state in this country, will say, yes, do the right thing for working families.”

Coal miners’ union urges Manchin to reconsider opposition to Biden plan

Sanders continued, “I told Manchin, by the way, I’ll pay for the damn poll in West Virginia on those issues, see how the people of West Virginia feel,”

Senator Manchin said he could not support the Build Back Better plan on Sunday.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin said. “And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.”

The Build Back Better plan was passed by the House in November.

