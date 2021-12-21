ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing & Airbus urge delay of 5G

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's two largest planemakers, Boeing and Airbus, have called on the US government to delay the rollout of new 5G cell services next month, citing an ?enormous negative impact on the aviation industry.?. In a joint letter to US Transportation Secretary...

Airbus, Boeing want US to delay new 5G services over flight safety concerns

The chief executive officers of the world’s two biggest plane makers have requested the Biden administration to delay the rollout of new 5G wireless services citing aviation safety concerns, according to news agencies. In a joint letter to US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, Boeing and Airbus CEOs urged postponing the planned deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless, saying “5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate.” The duo warned that the deployment could have “an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US regulator proposes fixes on some Boeing 777s after engine incidents

The US aviation regulator on Wednesday proposed modifications and safety inspections on some models of the Boeing 777 jet, following a number of engine incidents. The most recent and dramatic one involved an engine on a United Airlines 777 bursting into flames shortly after takeoff in February, scattering debris over a Denver suburb. No one was injured, but it led to scores of 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines being removed from service worldwide. The US Federal Aviation Administration had ordered checks on all similar engines before any of those models returned to the skies. On Wednesday, it said these 777 models needed modifications for safety.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Memo: Leaving Boeing For Airbus

American Airlines put out a landmark press release about 10 years ago, in July 2011, announcing an order for 460 aircraft—most of them for Airbus aircraft, setting up the European airframer to win a multibillion-euro deal for its newly launched A320neo family. The defeat for Boeing was so disastrous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Will Russia’s MC-21 break Airbus/Boeing narrowbody duopoly?

Over the course of the coming year, the 150-seat jet duopoly is set to evolve into a triopoly, as the Irkut MC-21 enters service with Rossiya. It is the most significant Russian commercial aircraft development in decades. The programme has taken another significant step with the rollout of the first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boeing, Airbus call for pause of 5G rollout, Least resonant stories of 2021, and Bill Gates tweets about canceling holiday plans

Big tech firms including Amazon, Meta, Twitter and Pinterest are not sending teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) over fears about the omicron COVID variant. The annual trade show, a mainstay in the tech industry and a big indicator for trends around in-person programming and business conferences, still plans to hold its event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 5-8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
5g phones, Airbus and Boeing worried about possible interference with key flight safety equipment

Airbus and Boeing, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, reiterated that you have some concerns about potential interference of 5G communication networks with equipment that help ensure the flight safety. The British newspaper reports it The Guardian. THE fears are expressed in a letter sent by the managing directors Jeff Knittel (Airbus America) e David Calhoun to the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. At the center of the doubts of the aeronautical groups would be in particular the radio altimeters which measure the height of an aircraft above the ground. “We are working with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines and industry groups to ensure continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the global aviation system,” Boeing added in a statement. TLC groups such as Verizon and AT&T they should have started using the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands December 5th, after obtaining billions of dollars in licenses last February.
TECHNOLOGY
Boeing And Airbus Want To Ground The 5G Rollout

Boeing and Airbus have written a joint letter to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking that Verizon and AT&T’s rollout of C-band 5G be delayed. At the heart of the issue is concern over interference with aircraft altimeters. Lukas Gojda/Shutterstock. Verizon and AT&T were the largest bidders for C-band...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boeing, Airbus Join Chorus of Airlines Calling for Halt to 5G Rollout

Executives from both Boeing and Airbus have joined the chorus of airline executives calling for a halt to the rollout of C-band 5G. As WebProNews has covered extensively, C-band is in the mid-band range of available spectrum for 5G, and is considered the sweet spot for speed, coverage, and penetration. Verizon and AT&T coughed up more than $68 billion for C-band spectrum, only to have the airline industry raise concerns the spectrum is too close to that used by aircraft altimeters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boeing, Airbus urge Biden administration to postpone 5G rollout

The executives of Boeing and Airbus have penned a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging the Biden administration to postpone the rollout of 5G service from AT&T and Verizon on Jan. 5. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BA THE BOEING CO. 201.76 +2.18 +1.09%. EADSY AIRBUS SE 31.44...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Airbus trumps Boeing with $10 billion order

(Bloomberg) — Airbus SE claimed a second blockbuster victory over Boeing Co. in 24 hours on Thursday after Air France-KLM handed the European planemaker an order worth more $10 billion at list prices. The Franco-Dutch carrier agreed to buy 100 A320neo and A321neo single-aisle aircraft in a double-whammy for...
CHICAGO, IL
Airbus Wins Two Longtime Boeing Customers

Airbus SE EADSY 0.25% won deals to sell Dutch carrier KLM and Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd. QAN -1.24% scores of single-aisle jets, prying away two of Boeing’s BA -2.37% most loyal customers. Air France-KLM Group AFLYY -1.29% placed an order for up to 160 of Airbus’s A320neo family...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Airbus triumph in Qantas deal strikes blow at Boeing and Max

Airbus's domination of a multi-billion dollar aircraft order from Qantas Airways struck a blow to a resurgent Boeing and its 737 Max just as the aviation industry charts an exit from its worst-ever crisis. The Australian carrier on Thursday said it will buy 40 Airbus jets with a list price...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Qantas Snags 40 Airbus Jets, Snubbing Boeing

Australia’s flagship airline Qantas (QABSY) said Thursday that it’s buying 40 Airbus (EADSY) - Get Airbus SE Report aircraft, dealing a blow to Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report. The European jet maker’s 40 planes have a list price of at least $4.6 billion, Bloomberg reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

