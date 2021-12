A Queens Proud Boys member, who said Sen. Raphael Warnock would be “swinging with the f—ing fish” has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. Eduard Florea, 41, posted the threat on social media a day before the Jan. 6th Capitol Riot. According to Yahoo News Florea wanted to join the Proud Boys and President Trump’s supporters in Washington D.C. on the day of the insurrection, but was unable to find a ride.

