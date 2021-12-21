Support Kollel Chatzos and Win a Dream Shabbos Table! Stunning Silver!

There’s nothing quite like walking into a room with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree at the holidays. Whether you typically set yours up in your living room, dining room, or in the corner of your basement, Christmas trees are truly the focal point no matter where they're located. What if we told you you can take the same "wow" factor and redirect it towards your holiday dessert spread this year instead? Not only is it totally doable, it’s a lot of fun too — just take a look at the stunning array of edible Christmas trees below! Each special in their own unique way, they make the picture-perfect edible table centerpiece, plus you’ll learn some intricate hands-on techniques while putting them together too! Keep reading to choose your favorite, and whatever you do, make sure you take a picture before you dig in!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO