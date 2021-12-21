ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Support Kollel Chatzos and Win a Dream Shabbos Table! Stunning Silver!

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDREAM Shabbos Table!!! $70,000!!! Stunning SILVER!!!. Support Kollel Chatzos & win the Dream Shabbos Table! Plus See Amazing Yeshuos!. By supporting Torah Learning at the Highest Level at Kolel Chatzos!!!. Every midnight, nearly 100 scholars leave their warm beds...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

Win this BH&G Accent Table

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 11:00 PM EST on 12/22/2021. Ends: 10:59 PM EST on 12/23/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
LOTTERY
Food Network

6 Stunning Tree-Shaped Desserts That Double as Table Centerpieces

There’s nothing quite like walking into a room with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree at the holidays. Whether you typically set yours up in your living room, dining room, or in the corner of your basement, Christmas trees are truly the focal point no matter where they're located. What if we told you you can take the same "wow" factor and redirect it towards your holiday dessert spread this year instead? Not only is it totally doable, it’s a lot of fun too — just take a look at the stunning array of edible Christmas trees below! Each special in their own unique way, they make the picture-perfect edible table centerpiece, plus you’ll learn some intricate hands-on techniques while putting them together too! Keep reading to choose your favorite, and whatever you do, make sure you take a picture before you dig in!
FOOD & DRINKS
103.7 THE LOON

Janel Eibensteiner of Avon Wins Dream Getaway #59

Congratulations to Congratulations to Janel Eibensteiner -- the winner of Dream Getaway #59! We called Janel this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Janel to decide when and where she's going. She said she's excited about the idea...
AVON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silverware#Wine Bottle#Torah
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

JoJo Announces Engagement to Actor Dexter Darden on Christmas: 'Forever with You? Sign Me Up'

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage. "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" JoJo wrote alongside photographs and video from the proposal — which were taken by shotbythecarters — on Instagram. "The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!"
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy