An endangered monk seal that authorities in Hawaii found dead in September had been shot in the head, it has been revealed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the young female seal had died of a gunshot would to its head.She was found on a beach on Molokai, the fifth most populated of Hawaii’s eight islands, on 19 September and was identified thanks to a temporary bleach mark that was applied to her fur. NOAA said the death of the endangered monk seal was the third such intentional killing in 2021 and...

