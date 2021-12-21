Federal funds coming to help with MTD bus service and other transportation needs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An infusion of federal funds will help the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District chart a solid course for 2022.

Rep. Salud Carbajal visited the MTD Tuesday and rode on a bus route as he announced the funding and discussed needs with riders.

He said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will enhance public transit access for Central Coast residents and travelers.

Carbajal met with Jerry Estrada, SBMTD's General Manager and Hillary Blackerby, SBMTD's Planning and Marketing Manager.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was signed into law on Nov. 15. Carbajal was a sponsor.

Recently, Carbajal said first round funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was earmarked with over $7 million to local airports on the Central Coast and over $4.86 billion to California in order to improve roads, bridges, and highways.

Additional allocations from the bill are forthcoming and include resources to expand affordable internet access, improve clean water infrastructure and enhance our public transit.

