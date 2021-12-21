Boeing and Airbus want Biden administration to delay rollout of 5G cell service, citing safety concerns

Airbus and Boeing, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, reiterated that you have some concerns about potential interference of 5G communication networks with equipment that help ensure the flight safety. The British newspaper reports it The Guardian. THE fears are expressed in a letter sent by the managing directors Jeff Knittel (Airbus America) e David Calhoun to the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. At the center of the doubts of the aeronautical groups would be in particular the radio altimeters which measure the height of an aircraft above the ground. “We are working with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines and industry groups to ensure continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the global aviation system,” Boeing added in a statement. TLC groups such as Verizon and AT&T they should have started using the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands December 5th, after obtaining billions of dollars in licenses last February.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO