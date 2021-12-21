ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing and Airbus want Biden administration to delay rollout of 5G cell service, citing safety concerns

By Pete Muntean, CNN Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- The world's biggest commercial airplane manufacturers are telling the Biden Administration to delay the rollout of 5G cell service next month. Boeing CEO David Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffery Knittel sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to say the January 5 rollout could cause interference that...

