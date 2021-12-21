ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Red Notice' Star Chris Diamantopoulos Is Scary Good at Playing the Villain

By Dan Bova
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneur · Red Notice' and 'Silicon Valley' Star Chris Diamantopoulos. You don't realize how good some actors truly are until you talk to them. Case in point: Chris Diamantopoulos. His terrifying portrayal of an absolutely cold-blooded psychopathic gangster in True Story on Netflix had me wondering if I'd make it through...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
/Film

The John Wayne Cameo In Star Wars You Probably Never Noticed

It's always fascinating when two titans of the entertainment industry cross paths, especially when it happens in a wildly unusual way. Such is the case that we're about to discuss here, as none other than the legendary John Wayne actually had a small cameo in "Star Wars." Not only that, his role — in an odd way — was significant, despite his character's lack of screen time. And that's especially amazing considering this kind of happened by accident, without Wayne actually signing up for the role in question. So let's dive into how this happened, and why, for a few reasons, it was a significant contribution to both a galaxy far, far away, and Wayne's illustrious career.
ACCIDENTS
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Chris Diamantopoulos
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Empire

Villains Look To Turn Good In The First Trailer For The Bad Guys

Villains turning good have been a trope for years – recent examples include Loki (sort of) and Deckard Shaw (definitely). But what if you've little clue how to change your ways, and don't always figure it out right away? That's the premise behind new animated comedy adventure The Bad Guys, which has a trailer online.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Is Interested in Playing Villainous Variant of Spider-Man in Future Film

The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is in full effect. The events of both Loki and What If...? made it as apparent as ever that universes could collide and feature characters from multiple realities showing up to duke it out. Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home will dive into the concept of a multiverse headfirst, introducing characters from at least three different franchises. If Tom Holland gets his way, that'll only be the beginning.
MOVIES
#Red Notice#Film Star
No Film School

Jimmy Stewart Actually Played a Villain a Few Times (and Crushed It)

He was America's favorite son—and one time, he was their bad guy. Jimmy Stewart's career is sort of incomprehensible by today's standards. This incomparable actor became a symbol of the wholesome, all-American guy that we all rooted for. He was the insecure and vulnerable everyman who could make classics out of It's a Wonderful Life and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, but who you'd also believe is an adventurous photographer with fears of commitment in Rear Window and an obsessive creep in Vertigo.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Actually fans discover ‘comically bad’ deleted airport scene

With each Christmas comes the annual viewing (or for some people multiple viewings) of the festive rom-com Love Actually, and every year new bits of trivia emerge.Richard Curtis’s 2003 film is a favourite for many looking for entertainment over the holidays, with its all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and the late Alan Rickman.This Christmas, a deleted scene has made its way back into the rounds on social media, having first emerged around 2013. In an interview, director Curtis explains that Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s character Sam was originally written as a...
MOVIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Michael Keaton To Play Batman In Upcoming ‘Batgirl’ Film

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH/HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is set to suit up again for one of his most iconic roles: Batman. Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, he is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety. There is no exact release date for “Batgirl,” but it is supposed to be released in 2022. The “Batgirl” movie has been in development for years and has faced some pre-production challenges, especially after Joss Whedon bowed out of directing the project in 2018. The new directors of the film are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Leslie Grace will be starring as the main character, Batgirl. Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.” The films marked some of the first serious cinematic takes on the character, after the era of camp films produced in the 1960s with the now late-actor Adam West. “Batgirl” will not be the only opportunity for fans of Keaton’s Batman to see him reprise the role. He will be playing Batman in “The Flash,” which will probably come out before “Batgirl.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Doesn't Think That Killmonger is a Villain

Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger in Black Panther is considered as one of the best villains in the MCU because of his motivations and the actor's performance which added gravitas to the role that made him as compelling as he is. Everyone can pretty much agree that despite his motivations and upbringing, Killmonger is a full-on villain. However, Jordan doesn't agree with it.
MOVIES

