A freeze warning will be in effect tonight, according to a press release from the National Weather Service. As of publication, the warning, primarily for the I-35 corridor and the Hill Country, will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Bexar County is not expected to see the worst of the weather tonight, though areas such as Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, and Stone Oak may experience freezing conditions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO