Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...

TRAVEL ・ 17 DAYS AGO