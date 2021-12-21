ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to Prioritize Employee Safety After Covid-19

By Tammy Sons
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Covid-19’s game-changing ramifications is how employee safety needs to be both defined and assured anew. These tasks will be particularly crucial as legions of workers return to physical office environments and other places of business for the first time in nearly two years. Beyond it simply being...

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Boeing drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

SEATTLE — Boeing announced on Friday that it would drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company said that while it encourages employees to get vaccinated and get booster shots, it would suspend the requirement in line with recent federal court decisions, which were later overturned Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Health And Safety#Pwc
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
KFVS12

COVID-19 testing alternative for Amtrak employees

(KFVS) - Amtrak employees can now opt-in to a testing program as an alternative to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Amtrak, this follows a recent decision by a federal district court that halts the enforcement of an executive order mandating vaccines for federal contractors. Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

US follows UK’s lead and shortens isolation for healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic only need to isolate for seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.The CDC reduced the recommended isolation time from 10 days in part due to concerns that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could cause even greater staffing shortages at hospitals.In new guidance released on Thursday, the CDC said infected healthcare workers could return to work after a week as long as they were asymptomatic and produced a negative test.The US recorded 261,339 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Old Wine in New Bottles: Post-Pandemic Lessons for Entrepreneurs from Adam Smith

In the ongoing wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses of all kinds have seen a dizzying number of employees walk out the door, never to return. In what has become known as the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, U.S. employers have seen roughly four million people voluntarily leave their jobs each month since early 2021, a trend that shows no signs of abating any time soon. And, this disruption to the labor market is not specific to the U.S. as countries across Western Europe and Asia are experiencing similar workplace attrition. While the mass resignations we are seeing today are affecting businesses of all sizes, they have hit new and small businesses particularly hard for at least two reasons. First, because they have so few employees to begin with, the departure of a key employee or two will, by definition, have a disproportionate effect on the business’ ability to function. Second, because new and small firms tend to lack the financial resources of their larger, more established counterparts, they are less able to compete in an increasingly competitive labor market.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Nursing Homes Required To Offer Monoclonal Antibodies, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland braces for a surge of COVID-19 cases this winter, Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that nursing homes will be required to offer monoclonal antibody treatments. The new requirement is part of the state’s effort to help nursing homes ward off potential outbreaks resulting from the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants, the governor’s office said. “We continue to work closely with our nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable residents against COVID-19,” Hogan said. “Just as these facilities offer vaccines and booster shots, we want to make sure they are offering antibody treatments as soon...
HEALTH SERVICES
KEVN

Experts warn about holiday safety with COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Different year, same issue: a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving. “We can expect similarly after the Christmas season is over,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health. Unlike last year, two new COVID variants, Delta and Omicron, pose a...
RAPID CITY, SD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy