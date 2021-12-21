How to Prioritize Employee Safety After Covid-19

In the ongoing wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses of all kinds have seen a dizzying number of employees walk out the door, never to return. In what has become known as the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, U.S. employers have seen roughly four million people voluntarily leave their jobs each month since early 2021, a trend that shows no signs of abating any time soon. And, this disruption to the labor market is not specific to the U.S. as countries across Western Europe and Asia are experiencing similar workplace attrition. While the mass resignations we are seeing today are affecting businesses of all sizes, they have hit new and small businesses particularly hard for at least two reasons. First, because they have so few employees to begin with, the departure of a key employee or two will, by definition, have a disproportionate effect on the business’ ability to function. Second, because new and small firms tend to lack the financial resources of their larger, more established counterparts, they are less able to compete in an increasingly competitive labor market.

