ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Navy IDs San Diego-Based Sailor Who Died of COVID-Related Complications

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oEF4_0dSlp7uI00
An electron microscope image of the new strain of coronavirus. Courtesy of NIAID-RML

Navy officials Tuesday released the name of a San Diego-based sailor who died of COVID-related complications over the weekend.

Lt. Ivey Quintana-Martinez, of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the Navy. He was 35.

Quintana-Martinez, who was assigned to Navy Reserve Center San Diego , was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 10, according to a Navy statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Lt. Quintana-Martinez during this extremely difficult time,” the Navy’s statement read.

–City News Service

Comments / 12

china briben
4d ago

Critics Call to Fire Dr. Fauci After Emails Show Him Saying Masks Don't Work Against COVID....fraudci said that store bought face masks would not be very effective at protecting against the COVID-19 pandemic and advised a traveler not to wear one.

Reply
3
Charles Hicks III
4d ago

COVID RELATED! Interesting choice of words! So basically the thing that was not Covid killed him.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Former San Diego Sailor Sentenced for Exporting Military Equipment to China

A former U.S. Navy sailor was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for illegally exporting military equipment to China for profit. Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, 37, and her husband, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, 38, both of San Diego, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges for selling equipment the couple obtained through Ivy Wang’s position as a Navy logistics specialist, according to prosecutors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Covid#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Omicron Forces UC San Diego into Remote Learning for First 2 Weeks of 2022

In anticipation of a wave of Omicron variant COVID- 19 cases, UC San Diego will move its instruction to remote-only from Jan. 3-17, the school announced Tuesday. Chancellor Pradeep Khosla made the announcement following a letter from UC President Dr. Michael Drake to the 10 UC chancellors asking them “to design and implement a plan for a January return to campus that mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times of San Diego

Tom York on Business: Bank of America Focuses on Equity with $1.8 Million for Local Nonprofits

Bank of America donated $1.8 million in 2021 to local nonprofits to help narrow the disparities between equity and wealth, especially in San Diego’s underserved communities. The bank said the grant money will also help close the divide between racial and workforce inequality, education and healthcare disparity, all of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy