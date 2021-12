The vast Utah wilderness contains many secrets and unexplored regions, with Season 2 of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch on the Discovery Channel potentially solving an age-old idea that Aztec gold could be hiding underground in the region's cave system. With weather thwarting the investigation team's plans in the winter freeze, the new season of the series is pulling out all the stops in hopes of settling the matter once and for all. Check out a sneak peek at Season 2 of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch above before it returns to the Discovery Channel on January 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET.

