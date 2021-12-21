ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last dog to survive Michael Vick dogfighting ring dies

By Taylor O'Bier
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The last remaining dog that survived Virginia-native and former NFL player, Michael Vick's, dogfighting ring has passed away, according to BAD RAP — an animal welfare nonprofit in California.

Frodo, who the group described as sweet and shy in a post on their Facebook page, was estimated to be 15 years old when he passed on Saturday. He was one of 48 dogs rescued during the case in 2007.

According to the post, Frodo got a special meal of steak before his family helped him pass over.

“And THIS is the important part,” the post stated. “The last 14 years of his life were spent being pampered like a prince with the Ramirez family and dogs.”

Two other dogs from the case passed away recently, according to BAD RAP. Jonny Justice died two days before Frodo, and Uba died in October.

Later on, in the comments of the post, BAD RAP added a collection of photos of all 48 dogs who survived Vick's "Bad Newz Kennels" at his home in Surry, Virginia.

They also acknowledged other organizations who helped care for the rescues in the case, including the Richmond Animal League.

Vick, who was the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons at the time of the case, served 18 months in federal prison for his role in the operation. He was suspended by the NFL and was fined nearly $1 million for victim restitution and the lifetime care and rehabilitation of the 47 surviving dogs (two eventually needed to be put down).

Vick returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2017. He then signed with Fox Sports as an analyst.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

