New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams postpones his inauguration ceremony

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Dec 21 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is postponing his inauguration ceremony, which was set for Jan. 1, due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he said in a statement quoted by media.

"It is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant," he said in the statement. "After consulting public health experts, we have decided that our joint inauguration ceremony will be postponed to a later date," the statement added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

