How the ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ VFX Team Brought the B*Bots to Life

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
 4 days ago
In Disney ’s animated film “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” tech CEO Marc Weidell (Justice Smith) unveils his newest invention, the B*Bot, a revolutionary robot designed to become a child’s best friend by learning their interests through social media. What could possibly go wrong?

London-based Locksmith Animation teamed with Double Negative ( DNEG ) to build the machines at the center of the movie. With a pill-shaped body, two simple arms, hands and two wheels that served as legs, the B*Bots started to come together.

“The B*Bots were inspired by the iPhone revolution where all the functions appeared on a screen versus a more or less sophisticated hardware,” VFX supervisor Philippe Denis tells Variety . “The shape design was simple but the functionality unlimited.”

Building the titular, malfunctioning Ron — while visually simpler — was far more elaborate than the other machines. While he couldn’t download skins, Denis explains that the team developed an inner design for him so he could be read through his translucent shell — subtle enough so that the activity inside his body did not compete with his performance. Denis says, “[For Ron’s face], the goal was to make it as easy as possible for animators so that they could be fully creative and come up with new ideas throughout the production of the show.”

Additionally, different graphics for skins were designed with what kids are inspired and captivated by today. Denis and the team created hundreds of skins throughout pre-production, with 132 designs making it into the movie. The B*Bot skins were not only static textures; they needed to be animated with the rest of the body to deliver their performance.

“To limit the scope of work, we divided the B*Bots into three categories: hero, loopable and static. We had 12 hero skins, 20 loopable skins and 100 flat skins,” Denis says. “The hero skins needed to perform a variety of poses that corresponded to the lip sync. The different poses and transitions were created by the motion graphics department. The rigging department incorporated the skins into the rig for the animators to trigger.”

The team’s standard pipeline doesn’t introduce motion graphics until the final phase, which is compositing, but like Ron and Barney’s friendship, it was not a plug-and-play situation.

Without motion graphics, they wouldn’t have a visual or a story. Instead, both animators and the VFX team focused on bringing motion graphics into the fold from the get-go. That meant allowing the performance of the characters to be equally dependent on motion graphics and animation.

Says Denis, “Integrating the motion graphics — which are graphic designs that move — into the 3D space was our number one priority. The traditional Maya pipeline was centered around geometry and hair, not moving colors and screens.”

But to match the art direction, the animators needed to animate the motion graphics. Denis explains, “Not only were they an expression of each B*Bot’s character, but they were also a crucial storytelling device. Without them, we’d have minimal work to show the directors and would have to caveat everything.”

Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rudy Valdez Brought Shakespeare in the Park’s ‘Reopening Night’ to Life for HBO

Shakespeare in the Park, a free summer production produced by New York’s Public Theater, had never skipped a season in its sixty plus year history until COVID-19 shut down the world in 2020. So when the annual signpost of summer, held at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, returned after a yearlong hiatus earlier this year, New Yorkers rejoiced. The reopening was a milestone not just for the city and the theater community, but for civilization at large, which is in part why filmmaker Rudy Valdez (“The Sentence”) documented the triumphant return. The result is Valdez’s “Reopening Night” premiering on HBO on Dec. 20....
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
Hypebae

'Avatar 2' Offers a First Look at Jake and Neytiri’s Human Son, Spider

After more than a decade, Avatar returns with its long-awaited sequel, Avatar 2. The second film focuses on family, specifically on Spider, the human child of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake (Sam Worthington). Revealed by Empire, the sneak peek of the upcoming film shows Spider, portrayed by Jack Champion, slowly...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ron’s Gone Wrong: How To Watch The Animated Movie Streaming

With the flow of theatrical releases nearing what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of movies came and went from the box office in 2021, which means there’s a chance you missed out on some of the titles you’ve been waiting to see for the past couple of years. One of those movies, Ron’s Gone Wrong, opened in theaters in October 2021 after being delayed for close to a year and ended up doing fairly well at the box office. But still, a lot of people missed out on the charming animated movie featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

Movies on HBO: RON’S GONE WRONG

What is to note there is that the film studio behind this work used to be 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. So, what is a Disney movie doing on HBO you ask? Disney ids merely honoring an agreement previously made that Warner outlets could air titles from the former Fox deal through 2022. This picture is the first in that agreement.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Celestials, a bus, and the Big Bang: Behind the amazing VFX of Marvel’s Eternals

Marvel’s Eternals introduced audiences to the titular, immortal aliens who emerge from thousands of years of hiding on Earth to battle the sinister creatures known as Deviants, only to find themselves facing a threat that might be far worse. The star-packed ensemble film not only expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe farther into the cosmic realm — it also featured some truly spectacular scenes that explored the origins of creation and (literally) blew up everything fans thought they knew about Marvel’s movieverse.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

VFX Focus: How Weta Created Starro’s Lab Escape in ‘The Suicide Squad’

In this scene from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., Starro escapes the laboratory in which he is being held in this mostly CG shot. Some of the foreground with Margo Robbie’s Harley Quinn was shot on the backlot at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Atlanta Studios) and then the rest is CG, including Starro, the laboratory and all of the destruction (Weta wrote some new simulation software that contributed to the destruction). In creating Starro — a 150 ft. tall alien starfish — Weta VFX supervisor Guy Williams explains that early design had him a bit more slender, but in the...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong is now available on Disney Plus

Ron’s Gone Wrong, the new animated movie written by the British team behind 2011’s Arthur Christmas – Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham – is now available on Disney Plus. It stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms. The family movie is about Barney –...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Future of Visual Effects with Guru Rob Legato — QA

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. As part of IndieWire’s 25th anniversary series, who better to forecast the future of VFX than three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Rob Legato (“The Jungle Book,” “Hugo,” “Titanic”)? The 2021 recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence, Legato has translated virtual production into a live-action, photorealistic methodology for James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Jon Favreau. In fact, Legato’s VR experimentation with Favreau on “The Lion King” led directly to the director’s pioneering work with Industrial Light & Magic...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

Sky Studios Strikes Development Deal With ‘Be Water’ Maker Dorothy St Pictures

Comcast-owned Sky Studios has struck a development deal with Dorothy St Pictures, the production company behind titles including Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and Audible Original “Killer Book Club.” Founded by Julia Nottingham, Dorothy St Pictures describes itself as the “female-led home for filmmakers, both new and established” with an aim to approach topics from the “female gaze.” The deal will see Nottingham and director and producer Becky Read (“Twas the Fight Before Christmas”), who is also part of the Dorothy St Pictures team, co-produce a slate of feature documentaries high-end series on a variety of subjects. Sky’s European factual channels and...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Silent Sea’ Looks to the Skies to Save Earth, but Perhaps Lingers Too Long: TV Review

Comparisons between “The Silent Sea” — Netflix’s latest Korean-language drama — and this fall’s streaming phenom “Squid Game” extend well beyond their common tongue. On “The Silent Sea,” a group of desperate individuals enter into a perilous situation as a last-ditch attempt for salvation; their quest begins with the painful recognition of the economic inequality of their world. The comparison between the two K-dramas becomes somewhat reductive beyond an initial gloss on themes, however, as the shows differ in genre. While “Squid Game” was a violent thriller, “The Silent Sea” is a sci-fi epic, depicting an attempt to harvest water on...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Review: A Pop-Subversive Sequel Smart Enough to Realize There’s No Reason for It to Exist

For years, Warner Bros. has dreamed of making another “Matrix” movie, but the Wachowski siblings — architects of a cyberpunk classic whose appeal rests largely on bending rules and questioning authority — resisted the pressure, insisting they’d said everything they wanted to with the original three films. Let’s not forget: By the end of the trilogy, Trinity died, Neo sacrificed himself and the humans were freed from their virtual shackles, which means anyone hoping to continue that story had their work cut out for them. That explains a clever moment of self-awareness early in “The Matrix Resurrections,” a welcome but undeniably...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
Variety

