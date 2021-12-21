ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Local man headed home after delivering supplies to Kentucky

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082Jfm_0dSlobmq00

A Kingsville man who collected and delivered supplies to those affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky., has finished his task there.

Rolando De la Rosa says after some auto trouble they finally arrived in Mayfield last Saturday night.

De la Rosa says on Monday he began handing out the supplies to those in need in Mayfield's historic downtown area.

He says officials say it will take about 3 years for the community to recover, but are thankful for the outpouring of donations from across the country.

"We have an empty truck and the supplies were handed out yesterday," De la Rosa said. "The residents were overwhelmed with us, they really appreciated our journey that we made all the way down from South Texas and they were so grateful that we were able to make it."

De la Rosa started his trip back to Coastal Bend on Tuesday. We wish him a very safe return.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
eastidahonews.com

Local family hoping to fill a van with resources and supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

IDAHO FALLS – A local man is on a mission to provide resources and supplies for those impacted by the tornado in Kentucky, and he’s asking for your help. After hearing the news last weekend, Jayson Geisler of Idaho Falls, who recently retired from the Army, decided on a whim to fill up an entire van with donations collected from members of the community and personally deliver it to the Bluegrass State.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcti12.com

Local Red Cross members head to Kentucky to help in recovery efforts

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Two local red cross volunteers are headed to Kentucky to help with aid and recovery efforts. Kentucky and several other states saw extensive storm damage from multiple tornadoes Friday night. One of those volunteers is Michael Thompson, a Red Cross government operations liaison from...
KENTUCKY STATE
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Local volunteer answers Red Cross call; heads to Kentucky

(SANILAC COUNTY) – Brad Harris of Sandusky is no stranger to emergency services. Having served on the Sandusky Community Fire Department for several years, and working as a member of the local Red Cross chapter, Harris was quick to accept the challenge of a phone call he received following the devastating tornados in Kentucky and other areas.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Home#Coastal Bend
Morganton News Herald

Firefighters head up to Kentucky to offer support after tornadoes

Equipped with a trailer filled nearly to the brim with goods and equipment, a couple of local firefighters set out to offer help to a state recovering from weekend tornadoes. Lt. Kelly Michaels and Firefighter Austin Colvin with Triple Community Fire Department set out Wednesday afternoon for Kentucky, with Capt. James Deal and Firefighter Kyle Foy set to depart Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Miami

Doral Nonprofit Readies Supplies For Hard-Hit Kentucky After Tornadoes

A local nonprofit whose mission it is to provide supplies in times of crisis is getting ready to send several semi trucks of aid to those in need after the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and other states. Doral-based nonprofit, Global Empowerment Mission, packaged supplies Saturday to be sent to the...
DORAL, FL
abcnews4.com

Northern Michigan man delivers toys to children in Kentucky

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Help from a northern Michigan man is on the way to those impacted by the tornados in the southern United States over the weekend. Timothy Baise flew to Mayfield, Kentucky in a plane stuffed with toys. He is the President of Homeless Angels...
ADVOCACY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man plays piano inside Kentucky home destroyed by tornado

BREMEN, Ky. - A man was captured sitting alone at a grand piano playing a melody while surrounded by his completely-destroyed home in Kentucky, a juxtaposition of beauty and tragedy. Jordan Baize was recorded playing the piano keys at his home in the rural town of Bremen a day after...
KENTUCKY STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Seacoast Man Heads to Kentucky to Help with Tornado Cleanup

A Sanbornton man moved by the massive destruction by tornados in eight states is heading there to help with cleanup. At least 50 tornadoes moved through the region late Friday night and Saturday morning leaving 100 dead in Kentucky alone. FEMA teams and Red Cross teams are already in the state, according to CNN. The town of Mayfield was nearly destroyed with nothing but rubble visible from aerial photos.
KENTUCKY STATE
KATC News

Local students donate supplies to nursing home

As most people hustle to finish their to-do list before Christmas arrives, some students at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy decided to perform a special act of service. Members of the Junior Beta Club held a supply drive with the goal of donating the items to residents at the St. Vincent Nursing Home. Wednesday, they made the final preparations before the supplies are brought to the residents over winter break.
CHARITIES
wgnsradio.com

Kentucky Relief Effort Headed Up by Local Lawn Company - Two Businesses Participating

(Murfreesboro, TN) Advanced Lawn Solutions is accepting donations for their relief efforts for the children of the Kentucky tornado storm that ravaged the state this past weekend. The donation locations are located at Advanced Lawn Solutions and Mikey’s Motors in Murfreesboro and Franklin. They will be accepting donations this Wednesday, December 15th and Thursday December 16th this week during regular business hours and delivering the items this Friday, December 17th to Mayfield, KY.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts crews delivering much-needed supplies to tornado victims in Kentucky

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Teamsters Local 25 and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation are bringing some much-needed help to tornado victims in Kentucky. Two large trucks were loaded with supplies in Foxborough early Thursday. Items such as personal hygiene products, over-the-counter medications, snack food, first-aid supplies and paper products will be distributed by Teamsters Local 25 and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation in conjunction with a local Kentucky nonprofit group.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy