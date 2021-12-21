ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Omicron to Major Mergers: The Biggest Hollywood Cliffhangers of 2021

By Diane Garrett
 7 days ago
In true Hollywood fashion, omicron delivered the year’s biggest cliffhanger just as the holiday season began kicking into higher gear. With COVID-19 cases surging anew and cancellations piling up, the pandemic reclaimed the spotlight it never fully lost. On most people’s minds in the industry: How big a retrenchment will the variant cause in 2022 and how long will it last?

In the past week, a series of Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Moulin Rouge!,” went dark due to COVID. Some TV shows, such as CBS’ new comedy “Ghosts,” also had to halt production as a result of COVID exposure. “Saturday Night Live” scaled back its last show of the year at the last minute after numerous cast and crew members tested positive. iHeartRadio scrapped the final night of its Jingle Ball, and the NFL, the NBA and the NHL have all postponed games. Media companies including CNN quickly reset work protocols over the weekend — in the cable network’s case restricting office workers to those who need to be there to keep it on air.

Amid all the disruption, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” soared at the box office, giving battered exhibition chains — and much of Hollywood — a much-needed boost with the second-biggest worldwide opening ever at $600.8 million. But what type of legs will this Spidey installment have amid growing fears of omicron infection? Warner Bros. went ahead with its premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” in San Francisco Saturday night, but Sony canceled some of Tom Holland’s planned opening-weekend appearances on behalf of “Spider-Man.”

The market for adult-skewing non-spectacle films remains severely depressed. Guillermo del Toro’s crime thriller “Nightmare Alley” mustered a muted $3 million opening weekend in North America despite the presence of stars including Bradley Cooper, while Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake suffered a steep 68% decline from its anemic $10 million debut. The animated movie “Encanto” scored $6.5 million, which was good enough for second place, but has yet to cross the $100 million threshold in North America after four weeks on the big screen.

What adult drama or comedy might lure that moviegoing demographic back to theaters and when? Aside from pandemic duration, that’s one of the top Hollywood cliffhangers as we head into 2022.

Another big cliffhanger with huge implications for the entertainment industry: Will regulators approve the megamerger between Discovery and WarnerMedia in the first half of the year as projected? A greenlight is by no means assured under the Biden administration: In November, the Justice Department sued to block the $2.18 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. Valued at $43 billion, AT&T’s media spinoff deal with Discovery is much larger in scope.

Regulators must also sign off on Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM, and Hollywood will be watching closely to see how the historic studio will be integrated into the e-commerce giant. For that matter, who will Discovery honcho and dealmaker David Zaslav tap as his No. 2 lieutenant to oversee the combined Warner Bros. Discovery when WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar makes his expected exit? Hollywood is watching to see what type of relationship Disney will have with the creative community upon Bob Iger’s departure at year’s end. Disney’s sharp legal battle with Scarlett Johansson over “Black Widow” earnings last year could foreshadow more aggressive salary posturing with talent in 2022.

Wall Street has been projecting another major entertainment merger soon, with a possible combination of ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal assets much discussed. Will 2022 be the year the two companies find a way to join forces, the better to compete in a bruisingly competitive streaming age?

The biggest cliffhanger in the news biz revolves around anchor turnover and the move to streaming. How will CNN, MSNBC and Fox News fill slots left vacant by the firing of Chris Cuomo at CNN, the presumed exit of Rachel Maddow from a weekday show at MSNBC and Chris Wallace jumping to streaming app CNN Plus from Fox News? Potentially more explosive: Will 2022 be the year ESPN finally moves to streaming? The ramifications for the cable bundle could be intense.

On the global stage, there’s a cliffhanger surrounding the question of whether the U.K. government will sell off broadcaster Channel 4, the home of shows such as “It’s a Sin” and “Derry Girls.” Interested parties include ITV and Discovery. How will South Korea’s CJ ENM integrate Endeavor Content’s scripted assets into its portfolio, and what other media enterprises will it go after? The explosion in popularity of entertainment from the region shows no sign of slowing down.

A more somber cliffhanger revolves around the possibility of criminal charges stemming from the tragic gun death on the set of “ Rust .” The labor spotlight on worker safety only grew more intense following the Oct. 21 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins outside Santa Fe, N.M.

In the music world, Morgan Wallen and DaBaby will never have a shortage of fans, but will they be reembraced by mainstream media and culture, having been deemed insufficiently repentant for their offenses? Or are they flagship artists for a new category of pariah-superstars?

Film and TV awards mavens will be watching to see whether the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. survives censure for its business practices or if the Critics Choice Assn. will successfully dethrone the Golden Globes , as it so clearly hopes to do in 2022. Elsewhere, fans are waiting to see whether there will indeed be a second season of “Squid Game” as suggested, along with new installments of “Mare of Easttown.” Come Labor Day, will “The Lord of the Rings” replace “Game of Thrones” as the next mega-event series?

Stay tuned.

Contributors: Jem Aswad, Peter Caranicas, Shalini Dore, Claudia Eller, Cynthia Littleton, Marc Malkin, Manori Ravindran, Brian Steinberg, Adam B. Vary and Chris Willman

Variety

TV’s Biggest Newsrooms Poised for 2022 Surge in Streaming Wars

If a big story erupted at a random hour not too long ago, executives at big TV-news outlets would typically try to break into regularly scheduled network programming with one of the oldest tools in the box, a “special report.” Now, thanks to a widening fight among TV companies to capture streaming audiences, they have many new options. When the U.S. exited Afghanistan earlier this year, ABC News collected considerable footage – more than was required for news shows like “World News Tonight” or “Good Morning America.” Rather than letting it all sit unwatched, production teams from “20/20” and “Nightline” worked...
WORLD
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Third-Best Christmas Ever With $31.7M US; Domestic At $467M+ & $1.05B WW – Sunday Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic, where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up around $154M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving 53% of that figure. It has a 3-day of $81.5M, with only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, which is notching a $41M 5-day start. All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens was the big star atop the holiday box office,...
MOVIES
Scarlett Johansson
Morgan Wallen
Jason Kilar
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Biggest Movie of the Year Worldwide

“Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” box office prowess knows no bounds. The latest entry in the Tom Holland-led trilogy will become the biggest movie of the year worldwide on Friday, Christmas Eve. It’s set to cross the $1 billion mark on Christmas Day. At 11 days, it would be the second-fastest to hit that milestone (behind 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” at five days and tied with 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War”). It would also be the first theatrical release of the pandemic to join the billion-dollar club — even without China, the largest box office market in the world. “No Way Home” made $29.3 million domestically...
MOVIES
Variety

All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angeles soiree was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Critics Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be...
MOVIES
AFP

Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway's Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who's who of Tinseltown. "We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge

As Hollywood heads into the peak of Academy Awards season, live events are in limbo amid a worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. On Monday, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were among the in-person events canceled as the industry comes to grips with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic. Live theatrical productions, including those in London’s West End, New York City’s Broadway district and throughout Los Angeles, have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark. Several Broadway productions have canceled performances until after Christmas, with one show, Jagged Little Pill, closing its curtains for good. L.A.’s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol and Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret revival in London will both be dark until early 2022. Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the list will be updated as the situation evolves. Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Scheduled date: Jan. 6 Status: Canceled AFI Awards Scheduled date: Jan. 7 Status: Postponed, plans TBD BAFTA Tea Party Scheduled date: Jan. 8 Status: Canceled Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Scheduled closing date: Jan. 2 Status: Canceled Jagged Little Pill Scheduled closing date: No plans to close Status: Closed for good
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

These Were The Wildest TV Cliffhangers Of 2021

Raise your hand if these left you shook. The year 2021 continued 2020’s trend of using TV as escapism. And boy, did the storylines provide, with twists and turns and endings no one saw coming. Here are 2021's wildest TV cliffhanger endings fans need answers to in 2022. Only...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Short – Shaquille O’Neal, Courteney Cox and Lots of Netflix Are Among the Contenders

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: 100 years ago, Hollywood saw its then-biggest ‘Event’

A century ago, movies were no longer in their infancy, but growing up fast. Virtually every developed nation had its own industry by then, and the medium was clearly here to stay, grudgingly admitted as at least a sometime art form by those who’d eagerly dismissed as a cheap, lowbrow fad just a few years earlier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

Sandra Bullock Ascends Netflix Throne as ‘The Unforgivable’ Becomes Her Second Film in All-Time Top 10

Sandra Bullock — arguably Netflix’s first true in-house movie star — has cemented her status as its brightest. Her new movie “The Unforgivable” has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project joins her milestone 2018 film “Birdbox” in the all-time ranking, making her the first actress with two entries on the list. Netflix said “The Unforgivable” has been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date (a number that will likely increase as it approaches the 28 day mark, a key number in the company’s projections for viewership, which are not currently verified by outside parties). She...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1 bn globally, holds N.America box office top spot

The hit new "Spider-Man" became the first billion-dollar-grossing film of the pandemic era over the Christmas weekend, reaching the milestone while holding firmly to the North American box office top spot, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," British star Tom Holland's third solo outing in the wildly popular role, has grossed $467.3 million in North America and $587 million internationally, raking in more than $1 billion over 12 days and proving analysts' predictions that it could reach the milestone sum. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Top Christmas, ‘Matrix’ and ‘King’s Man’ Get Sidelined

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crushed it at the Christmas box office, earning $138.6 million from 4,336 theaters in North America for the long five-day holiday to finish Sunday with $467.3 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since opening last weekend and is the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle past the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office. It also scored the third-best Christmas Day gross of all time ($31.7 million) in North America for a weekend gross of $81.5 million. The 10-day domestic total of $467.3 is the...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples.
MOVIES
Variety

The business of entertainment.

