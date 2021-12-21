ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

States With the Most Successful Entrepreneurs

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lR6WS_0dSloXCo00 Being your own boss can be exhilarating -- and risky. An entrepreneur is defined as a solo business owner, which means you reap most of the rewards if successful but shoulder all the downside if your startup fails to get off the ground.

It’s a high-wire act, and one that requires significant capital. Yet entrepreneurs have access to money streams beside their own liquidity. Partners, venture capital and angel investors, hedge funds, crowdfunding, and bank loans can provide the seed funding. Small business loans through the Small Business Administration are also available.

A Cato Institute report notes startup formation declined in 2020 as the pandemic slammed many small and upstart businesses. Yet the decline in startups has been on a downward trajectory since the early 1980s. The startup rate dropped from more than 10% in the early 1980s to 8% in 2018. In 2020, small business revenues and the number of small businesses operating slumped by 30% compared to the previous year.

The report argues states should ease up on regulations to boost entrepreneurial startups. It lists Georgia, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, New Hampshire, Kansas, Indiana, Wyoming, Utah, and Ohio as most welcoming to entrepreneurs. Conversely, Rhode Island, Oregon, Nevada, New York, West Virginia, Washington, Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Connecticut put up the highest barriers. ( Here's how every state ranks for starting a business in 2021 .)

To identify the states with the most successful entrepreneurs, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index based on several indicators measuring venture capital activity, patent activity, and earnings for self-employed workers, using data from PitchBook-National Venture Capital Association Venture Monitor third quarter report, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and the Census Bureau.

Despite the Cato Institute’s citing California as a high-barrier state, the Golden State ranks as No. 1 on the list as the state with the most successful entrepreneurs. The average venture capital deal hit a whopping $22 million, with state’s entrepreneurs granted the most patents.

This is likely not surprising considering California is home to Silicon valley among other tech and business centers. Entrepreneurs are apparently willing to navigate the state’s regulatory hoops and ladders to gain access to its technology hubs, large workforce, and consumer base. ( These are large cities where starting a business is worth the risk .)

Similarly, It is not surprising to find Massachusetts, a biotech hub, and Washington – home to Amazon, Microsoft, and more – in the top five. Nor is it surprising to find New York, which boasts the world’s financial capital in New York City, and New Jersey – home to several giant pharmaceuticals like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Merck – in the top 10. Often, large companies encourage innovation and entrepreneurial spirit and themselves invest in startups.

Click here to see the states with the most successful entrepreneurs
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLvLR_0dSloXCo00

50. Alaska
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $2,769,896 (6th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 9.2 per 100,000 residents (3rd least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$361 (the smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.2% (6th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSPXK_0dSloXCo00

49. Hawaii
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $2,334,696 (4th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 11.4 per 100,000 residents (5th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$1,462 (2nd smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 10.4% (12th most)

ALSO READ: How Every State Ranks for Starting a Business in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhZz0_0dSloXCo00

48. West Virginia
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $817,045 (the smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 7.5 per 100,000 residents (2nd least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$8,585 (21st smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 6.7% (the least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sa2nJ_0dSloXCo00

47. Mississippi
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $949,002 (2nd smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 6.9 per 100,000 residents (the least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,328 (19th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.5% (13th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZgAy_0dSloXCo00

46. Oklahoma
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $2,900,313 (7th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 17.3 per 100,000 residents (9th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$7,842 (17th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 10.4% (13th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULqXG_0dSloXCo00

45. Maine
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $2,513,897 (5th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 16.9 per 100,000 residents (8th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$8,438 (19th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 13.9% (2nd most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3DlK_0dSloXCo00

44. Arkansas
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $3,356,672 (12th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 17.7 per 100,000 residents (10th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$7,714 (13th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.3% (24th least)

ALSO READ: 14 Big Businesses Run by the US Government

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwijE_0dSloXCo00

43. New Mexico
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $5,164,087 (21st smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 24.2 per 100,000 residents (16th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$5,091 (7th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.7% (18th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKE40_0dSloXCo00

42. Nebraska
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $4,529,526 (18th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 22.0 per 100,000 residents (15th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$7,797 (15th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.8% (18th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeHVW_0dSloXCo00

41. Louisiana
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $4,033,395 (15th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 11.0 per 100,000 residents (4th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,389 (18th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 10.2% (14th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7sMI_0dSloXCo00

40. Alabama
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $3,343,635 (11th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 12.3 per 100,000 residents (6th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$11,301 (11th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.6% (16th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eJlP_0dSloXCo00

39. Wisconsin
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $4,047,909 (16th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 50.4 per 100,000 residents (15th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$5,003 (6th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.3% (10th least)

ALSO READ: How Americans Felt About Big Business Every Year This Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jvy7n_0dSloXCo00

38. South Carolina
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $3,268,633 (10th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 26.5 per 100,000 residents (18th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$11,892 (9th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.1% (21st least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9aCl_0dSloXCo00

37. Montana
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $3,757,754 (13th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 16.7 per 100,000 residents (7th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$12,818 (6th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 14.5% (the most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ywkea_0dSloXCo00

36. Missouri
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $7,389,551 (24th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 26.9 per 100,000 residents (19th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$8,603 (22nd smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.3% (9th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MISyJ_0dSloXCo00

35. Kansas
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $6,590,735 (23rd smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 31.1 per 100,000 residents (21st least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$8,625 (23rd smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.6% (21st most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268b7L_0dSloXCo00

34. Virginia
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $7,079,179 (25th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 34.9 per 100,000 residents (24th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$9,577 (24th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.3% (11th least)

ALSO READ: The Best Small City to Start a Business in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPKpu_0dSloXCo00

33. Rhode Island
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $2,993,644 (8th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 47.6 per 100,000 residents (17th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$11,258 (12th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 7.8% (4th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9Bq6_0dSloXCo00

32. South Dakota
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,320,311 (18th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 18.5 per 100,000 residents (12th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$9,108 (25th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 12.9% (3rd most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245cNi_0dSloXCo00

31. Delaware
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $4,884,582 (19th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 36.3 per 100,000 residents (25th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$11,661 (10th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.5% (14th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sFjG_0dSloXCo00

30. Iowa
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $3,998,203 (14th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 38.0 per 100,000 residents (22nd most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$11,196 (13th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 10.0% (16th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwMXK_0dSloXCo00

29. Tennessee
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $7,842,955 (23rd largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 21.7 per 100,000 residents (14th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,733 (14th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.3% (25th least)

ALSO READ: Large Cities Where Starting a Business is Worth the Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaScc_0dSloXCo00

28. Arizona
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $6,903,463 (24th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 42.3 per 100,000 residents (20th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$7,816 (16th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 10.1% (15th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4QvQ_0dSloXCo00

27. Indiana
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $3,213,705 (9th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 37.4 per 100,000 residents (23rd most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$12,731 (7th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 7.4% (2nd least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGl1K_0dSloXCo00

26. Maryland
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,176,519 (20th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 41.0 per 100,000 residents (21st most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$9,092 (25th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.6% (17th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akztR_0dSloXCo00

25. Florida
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $7,957,135 (22nd largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 25.4 per 100,000 residents (17th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,238 (20th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 11.6% (7th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baIYd_0dSloXCo00

24. North Carolina
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $11,662,184 (9th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 36.9 per 100,000 residents (25th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$3,895 (5th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.6% (19th most)

ALSO READ: How Every State Ranks for Starting a Business in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjNQO_0dSloXCo00

23. Texas
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,269,605 (19th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 44.9 per 100,000 residents (19th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$7,741 (14th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.8% (17th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLGfl_0dSloXCo00

22. Vermont
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $9,870,329 (13th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 57.6 per 100,000 residents (12th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$3,611 (4th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 12.6% (4th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWVuK_0dSloXCo00

21. Colorado
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,131,782 (21st largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 64.4 per 100,000 residents (10th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$6,935 (12th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 11.4% (9th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xo0FJ_0dSloXCo00

20. Ohio
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,915,163 (15th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 46.1 per 100,000 residents (18th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$8,574 (20th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 7.6% (3rd least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OzGf_0dSloXCo00

19. Kentucky
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,841,044 (16th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 19.4 per 100,000 residents (13th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$13,376 (5th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.3% (7th least)

ALSO READ: 14 Big Businesses Run by the US Government

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiUAK_0dSloXCo00

18. New Hampshire
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $4,256,310 (17th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 80.7 per 100,000 residents (7th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$9,823 (21st largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.6% (20th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42w1ho_0dSloXCo00

17. Idaho
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $4,896,175 (20th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 66.4 per 100,000 residents (9th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$9,667 (23rd largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 12.5% (5th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16K8Bc_0dSloXCo00

16. Georgia
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $12,042,143 (7th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 31.4 per 100,000 residents (22nd least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,525 (17th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.5% (23rd most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czGTn_0dSloXCo00

15. North Dakota
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $9,463,026 (14th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 18.0 per 100,000 residents (11th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$16,825 (2nd largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 11.4% (8th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYl1T_0dSloXCo00

14. Pennsylvania
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $11,785,444 (8th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 37.1 per 100,000 residents (24th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,594 (16th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.1% (5th least)

ALSO READ: How Americans Felt About Big Business Every Year This Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CYGU_0dSloXCo00

13. Michigan
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $6,913,985 (25th smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 75.0 per 100,000 residents (8th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$7,940 (18th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.5% (12th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIVeq_0dSloXCo00

12. Wyoming
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $2,042,280 (3rd smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 27.3 per 100,000 residents (20th least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$23,416 (the largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 11.7% (6th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCUnK_0dSloXCo00

11. Oregon
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $6,549,366 (22nd smallest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 96.5 per 100,000 residents (5th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$6,196 (11th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 11.1% (11th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNdhG_0dSloXCo00

10. Illinois
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $11,303,513 (12th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 49.1 per 100,000 residents (16th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$12,286 (8th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.3% (8th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZRpF_0dSloXCo00

9. New Jersey
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $13,675,659 (5th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 56.6 per 100,000 residents (13th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$9,789 (22nd largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.5% (15th least)

ALSO READ: The Best Small City to Start a Business in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kho0P_0dSloXCo00

8. Nevada
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $11,514,190 (10th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 33.3 per 100,000 residents (23rd least)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$16,034 (4th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.0% (20th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TH5ze_0dSloXCo00

7. New York
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $16,618,753 (3rd largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 54.5 per 100,000 residents (14th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$8,687 (24th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.1% (22nd least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG1Nn_0dSloXCo00

6. Connecticut
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $8,596,322 (17th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 97.8 per 100,000 residents (4th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$10,682 (15th largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.4% (24th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSaR9_0dSloXCo00

5. Washington
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $11,427,526 (11th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 118.4 per 100,000 residents (3rd most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$1,557 (3rd smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.5% (22nd most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E867Z_0dSloXCo00

4. Minnesota
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $15,207,090 (4th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 83.7 per 100,000 residents (6th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$5,439 (9th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.2% (23rd least)

ALSO READ: Large Cities Where Starting a Business is Worth the Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aX3AA_0dSloXCo00

3. Utah
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $12,966,235 (6th largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 62.6 per 100,000 residents (11th most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$16,654 (3rd largest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 9.3% (25th most)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypBUN_0dSloXCo00

2. Massachusetts
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $21,576,408 (2nd largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 127.5 per 100,000 residents (2nd most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$5,833 (10th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 8.7% (19th least)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bg36L_0dSloXCo00

1. California
> Avg. VC deal size, 2019-2021: $22,218,451 (the largest)
> Patents granted in 2020: 128.3 per 100,000 residents (the most)
> Earnings premium for self-employed workers: +$5,386 (8th smallest)
> Pct. self-employed workers: 11.3% (10th most)

Methodology

To identify the states with the most successful entrepreneurs, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index based on several indicators measuring venture capital activity, patent activity, and earnings for self-employed workers.

Specifically, we included these measures:

The average size of a venture capital deal in each state was calculated using the number of VC deals from Jan. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2021 and the total dollar amount of VC deal activity over the same period with data from PitchBook-National Venture Capital Association Venture Monitor third quarter report. This measure was included in the index at full weight.  The number of patents issued in 2020 per 100,000 residents in each state was calculated using data on the number of patents granted in 2020 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office and population estimates for July 1, 2020 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. This measure was included in the index at full weight.  The ratio of average earnings for self-employed workers at incorporated and unincorporated businesses to the average earnings for employed workers was calculated using one-year Public Use Microdata Sample data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. and was included in the index at full weight.

Supplemental data on the percentage of workers who are self-employed and the percentage of self-employed workers in each industry also came from the 2019 ACS.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded. The Census report indicates that several factors contributed to the slow […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Retirees Are Most Likely to Move

The retirement age in America has changed over time. The Social Security Administration keeps a record it calls “normal retirement age.” For people born in1937 and earlier, the age was 65. Over time, the figure has risen. For people born in 1960 or later, the figure is 67.  A number of calculations go into when […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Deadliest State For COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Dive Bar in Every State

Restaurants have suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of them have gone out of business for good. Bars have had it even worse, though. Restaurants tend to be larger than bars and are more likely to have outdoor seating areas, making it easier for them to abide by social distancing rules. Bars are […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Silicon Valley#Cato Institute#The Census Bureau#The Cato Institute
The Independent

The fastest growing US states as people flee New York and DC

Americans are packing up and moving away from cities like New York City and Washington DC for greener pastures in states like Texas and Idaho as the Covid-19 pandemic has driven migration away from the heavily concentrated northeast, according to new US Census Bureau figures.In the data released this week, Washington DC saw the largest by per cent population decrease, losing nearly 3 per cent of its total population primarily to domestic migration. New York state saw the largest cumulative population decrease in 2020, losing more than 350,000 people to domestic migration and seeing a net drop of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Modern America’s Most Successful Secessionist Movement

In the summer of 2015, a chimney sweep in Elgin, Oregon, redrew the map of the American West. “Imagine for a moment Idaho’s western border stretching to the Pacific Ocean,” Grant Darrow wrote in a letter to the editor of his local paper. Rural Oregon, he insisted, should break its ties with the urbanites of Portland and liberals of Salem, and join Idaho. “The political diversity in this state is becoming unpalatable,” he argued. “Rural Oregonians in general and Eastern Oregonians in particular are growing increasingly dismayed by the manner in which Oregon’s Legislature and Oregon’s urban dwellers have marginalized their values, demonized their lifestyle, villainized their resource-based livelihoods, and classified them as second-class citizens at best.”
POLITICS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Poll Finds Arizonans Don’t Want To Import “Bad” California Law

Arizona’s leading small-business association released results this week of its annual poll of its membership, and it found Main Street entrepreneurs in no mood for importing a bad California law into the state. In fact, the group says it found that entrepreneurs are in “no mood for new taxes for EV infrastructure, and in no mood to yoke the backs of manufacturers with a new and immensely costly regulation in the name of environmental do-goodism, however misguided.”
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive Colleges in Every State

The class of 2020 college graduates had quite the different commencement ceremonies, and they went into a job market upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though unemployment has improved considerably since the pandemic first hit, it reached over 14% in April 2020 – a high not seen since the Great Depression. In October 2020, according to […]
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

81K+
Followers
49K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy