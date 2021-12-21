Fragrance gifts for Christmas

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s gave away a brand new truck to one lucky winner this Christmas season. The winner of the truck was Linda Bush from Winfield. The contest entry slips filled the entire bed of the truck.
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gino’s Pizza gave away an ATV to a lucky contest winner Thursday morning. The winner of the ATV was Steven Keaffaber from Hedgesville, W.Va. Keaffaber plans to use the ATV to help his parents build a five acre house in Virginia.
No judgment here. Maybe in other places, but not here. If you have to stop at Target on Christmas Day, maybe you had a good reason. Maybe you didn’t. Maybe you’re trying to save your mom and dad’s Christmas meal because someone overcooked, undercooked, or forgot to cook something. Maybe you’re just that bad aunt or uncle who forgot a gift for one of their niblings. Your niece and or nephew don’t need to be reminded that you’re a schmuck, so we’ll help you out.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business in Huntington will open its doors for the first time in the New Year. The business called Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar will open on Tuesday, January 4. According to a post on social media, Pulp will serve everything from smoothies to bowls and...
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dark and early, Food Fair in Barboursville opened it’s doors at 7:00 on Friday morning. Employees like Megan Carrol know what to expect on days like this one. “I’ve worked this kind of shift before, so I kind of know what to expect. Just crazy....
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – After a year of business, the Busy Bee Bakery in Beckley is resting its wings. Owner Brittany Bailey-Cline released the following statement on the business’ Facebook page Wednesday evening:. I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who has supported our...
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Walmart in Jackson, Ohio will be closing for a few days for sanitization, store management confirms Tuesday. The store will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The plan is to reopen Thursday at 6 a.m. Management says the closure is for a combination of sanitizing...
DRAFFENVILLE, KY — It's the end of an era in a local community. The owner of King Brothers Market in Draffenville, Kentucky, announced the store is closing after nearly 72 years. There are a few reasons behind the closure. The owner said the store isn't getting enough business to...
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing single mother, last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. Troopers are searching for missing 24-year-old Emily Smith. According to her father, her last known location was at the Bruce Apartments getting out of a taxi. Smith is 5 foot 11, around 145 pounds with […]
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Greenup County is getting a new lease on life. Addiction Recovery Care of Louisa, Kentucky has signed a letter of intent to buy a portion of the hospital and turn it into a drug recovery facility. Addiction Recovery Care...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Several dogs from a Kentucky town ravaged by deadly tornadoes are in new homes. An urgent plea from a local animal rescue led to a major response. It's a big mission, but it's one that can change a look of fear and uncertainty into trust and hope.
As one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, Christmas Day is a time to spend with loved ones — eating, drinking, and just enjoying each other’s company. Whether you spend the day opening gifts, eating a big holiday meal, or just binge-watching Christmas movies on Netflix, it’s a day to come together with your family and friends.
An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the new New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely carved in the...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nurses, food banks, emergency responders and many others are among those that will benefit from from a plan announced Thursday. It revealed how West Virginia will spend its last dollars from the CARES Act. The plan, announced by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, allocates the state’s...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a man missing from Charleston. Richard James Webb, 68, of Charleston, was last seen walking away from his home during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man is going to be on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on Wednesday night. Local Parkersburg man, Jeremy Bartlett, is going to be displaying his knife making skills when he competes on the show. He has been making knives and running his own company for years. He hopes his appearance on the show will catch the attention of those within the community.
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Two different earthquakes were detected in Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter about 10 miles northeast of Jackson, Ky., was detected around 3:30 a.m. The USGS says the earthquake was detected 157 miles away in Frankfort. Then,...
Wheeling, WV – Well we are quickly approaching the special holiday that always looks better in a shade of white. So the question, what are the odds of a white Christmas? The short answer: “Forget about it!” An in-depth look at the weather has a very stagnant air pattern for the early stages of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An additional cable provider is in the process of coming to Charleston and the greater Kanawha Valley. Some say this will give the area a much-needed additional option when it comes to internet providers.Back in August, the West Virginia Public Service Commission held hearings on customer complaints regarding Suddenlink’s quality of […]
