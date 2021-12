To celebrate the release of Castle Falls, the new action film which is now available on digital download, we spoke to its incredible stars and director to find out more. Adkins, someone we always love chatting to, tells us of the challenges of the film – both during production and in the real world with the pandemic -, the lure of his character and the devastation of seeing your dreams die, working with Lundgren both in-front of and behind the camera and his catalogue of work thus far, including those crazy Deadpool “laser eyes” reshoots on X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the upcoming John Wick 4.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO