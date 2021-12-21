ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Essex man injured in shooting

By Harrington Gardiner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3avC_0dSlm26M00

Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries in Essex.

On December 20, at 1:30 p.m., police arrived to the Unit block of Glenwood Rd., to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Department ask that you call them at 410-307-2020 if you have any information regarding this case. You can also contact the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland online or call 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip and potentially receive a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy