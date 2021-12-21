Essex man injured in shooting

Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries in Essex.

On December 20, at 1:30 p.m., police arrived to the Unit block of Glenwood Rd., to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Department ask that you call them at 410-307-2020 if you have any information regarding this case. You can also contact the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland online or call 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip and potentially receive a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.