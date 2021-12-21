ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marcus Spears: Mike McCarthy Doesn't Know What the Hell He's Doing

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys looked like Super Bowl contenders and arguably even favorites in the first half of the 2021 season. Then they came crashing back down to earth in part because of a variety of injuries, most prominently to Dak Prescott. Dallas is 10-4 and has now won three straight games but everyone is trying to figure out how the Cowboys went from one of the NFL's most dangerous teams to simply the best team in the NFC East, which is a significant difference in quality.

Marcus Spears made the argument on ESPN this morning that the blame should fall on the shoulders of head coach Mike McCarthy. Specifically, Spears doesn't think McCarthy knows what the hell he's doing out there.

The problem, as Domonique Foxworth addresses after Spears' rant, is that these are not new problems for McCarthy. He has been a bad manager of timeouts and end-of-half situations dating back to his time with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The consistency is remarkable, frankly.

McCarthy has clearly done a half-decent job of coaching this team up considering they've only lost four games this season and are nearly guaranteed to make the playoffs. But expectations are always much higher for the Cowboys than they are other franchises. McCarthy's endgame issues often rear its head at the worst possible moment-- so Dallas just has to hope it doesn't come down to that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers Has a Doppelganger in the Stands

The Green Bay Packers are taking it to the Chicago Bears Sunday night in an AFC North matchup. While things are going great for the Packers on the field, they're going even better for viewers in the stands. NBC's cameras caught an incredible Aaron Rodgers lookalike in the stands. Check...
NFL
The Big Lead

Tennessee Titans Will Be Dangerous In the Postseason

The Tennessee Titans pulled out a win over the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday night when they truly had every right to lose. If not for Jimmy Garoppolo unleashing the full "Garoppolo experience" the Niners likely would have secured a victory. The win left the Titans at 10-5 and in a great position in the AFC. With Derrick Henry poised to return, the Titans are a team no one will want to play in the postseason.
NFL
On3.com

Micah Parsons calls out Dak Prescott in offense vs defense bet

The morale is high and everyone is having fun in Dallas. While the No. 1 seed in the NFC is at stake over the final month of the season, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott are on opposite ends of an interesting bet. On Tuesday, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence revealed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys#Espn#The Green Bay Packers
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo brutally costs 49ers in Week 16 loss to Titans

The 49ers should have easily dominated the shorthanded Titans, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s multiple interceptions and gaffes ultimately doomed Week 16. Cue up the calls again for the San Francisco 49ers to start rookie quarterback Trey Lance. The Niners had every chance to take a commanding lead in the first...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy