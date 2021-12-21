ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Trump to hold news conference from Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fif52_0dSllfD700

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump announced he would hold a news conference from Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of the riot at the U.S. Capitol that the former president himself was accused of inciting.

“Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” Trump said in his statement Tuesday announcing the news conference.

The former president went on to cite several states where he claimed “the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close.” He also sought to reframe the November 2020 election as “the insurrection,” instead of the day his supporters overran the Capitol in an attempt to block certification of the electoral results.

“I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” Trump said. “Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.”

Earlier this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that her office intended to hold a “prayerful vigil” and a discussion among historians on the upcoming anniversary of the attack.

The White House has also said it would commemorate the day.

“Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “It was a day when our nation’s capital was under attack and I think there’s no question you’ll see us commemorate that day.”

More than 700 people have been charged in connection to the riot, when pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol and pushed past police officers. Dozens of others have been subpoenaed for the House select committee investigation.

Multiple people died amid the Capitol siege, including a pro-Trump supporter who was shot by a Capitol Police officer, while others were injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren’t well enough to go home for the holidays. It’s longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Nation#Mar A Lago#The Unselect Committee#The White House#Omicron
WLNS

Surging COVID cases, ‘jingle jabs’ make for somber Christmas

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis used his Christmas address to […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WLNS

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
WORLD
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy