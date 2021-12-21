ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NASCAR is killing 550 hp cars for 2022

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR is giving the fans what they've been asking for. After several days testing the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week, NASCAR has decided to use 670 hp cars with 4-inch, low-downforce spoilers at every track next year other than the super speedways....

fordauthority.com

This 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 Could Have Dominated NASCAR

Ford’s 427 cubic-inch single overhead cam (SOHC) V8 was engineered specifically to dominate NASCAR’s super speedways, but alas, it was a bit too good to accomplish that goal. After seeing this legendary powerplant nestled under the hood of a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, NASCAR owner Bill France dubbed it “too exotic” and banned the SOHC 427 from competition. However, this 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 SOHC homologation prototype that on display at the 2021 SEMA Show lives on as a reminder of what could have been.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Superbird Is A Masterpiece Of American Automotive History

You could be the new owner of one of the insane cars that was so fast that NASCAR had to ban it from racing. 1970 was an incredible time for the Mopar muscle cars, whose main competitive racing involvements stayed within the NASCAR series. Ford, Chevy, and many other American performance manufacturers were stomping out the ability for brands such as Dodge and Plymouth to compete as the Mopar lineup was notorious for being "aerodynamically challenged." Essentially, while everyone else was focusing on making their cars' handling and aerodynamic capabilities better, Mopar found itself at a disadvantage due to most of their focus being on style and power rather than actual racing capabilities. Dodge got tired of losing and did what Dodge always does. The introduction of the Daytona saw one of the fastest vehicles ever to hit the oval track at the time, and along with it came the Plymouth Superbird, which had a bit more focus on the aesthetic aspect of the aerodynamic body modifications.
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Breaks World Stick-Shift Record

This is the story of a man and his car beating all odds to push through a 6.81 second quarter mile race. The Ford Mustang is one of America's favorite muscle cars because of its extremely high production numbers, low cost, and high focus on performance and driving fun. Without a doubt, Ford has been knocking it out of the park with the Mustang since 1964, which has led many enthusiasts within the community to take notice. Just like any pony car in the American performance line-up, this car has been used in motorsport in everything from drag racing to autocross. While it's easy to focus on the Mustang's distinct desire to outperform the competition in the handling sector, the drag racing side of things is surprisingly popular for this vehicle.
CARS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy COPO Camaro With Big Block 572 At SEMA: Live Photo Gallery

For those drag racers that want a turn-key solution right from the factory, the latest 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro looks to be an excellent choice, offering all the goodies one would expect from a machine ready to dominate the 1320. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro with the following exclusive photos captured on the floor of the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR: The massive deal that led to one small change

One of Petty GMS Motorsports’ announcements would not have been possible if not for another major acquisition ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this month, it was announced that GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher paid $19.1 million for a majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports in a deal that included both of Richard Petty Motorsports’ charters for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
Kurt Busch
Racing News

Atlanta Motor Speedway reconfiguration complete (Video)

In 5 short months, the new Atlanta Motor Speedway is born with a bold new layout. On July 11, 2021, Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted the final race on the old configuration of the race track. Directly after the checkered flag, track officials began removing the walls in anticipation of a massive transformation.
ATLANTA, GA
Motorious

Three Daytonas In One Barn Find

These ridiculous cars have been hidden for decades and now poke their fascias out to show the world what a real muscle car is!. Barn finds are the stuff of legends in the American car community for their incredible hidden beasts and potential for finding something genuinely extraordinary. So many people have found their dream project car or restoration built within the confines of a disheveled barn's walls. Of course, these finds can be pretty cool, but it is infrequent to find something that you couldn't find with ease on the used market. However, this find flips the tables on those limitations as it holds some of America's rarest vehicles. These insane NASCAR dominating muscle cars are ready to see the light of day once again with a fiery passion for rowdy driving fun!
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
#Race Car#Vehicles#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Daytona#Nextgen#Superspeedway
Motorious

GTO Judge Making An Appearance After Decades Of Sitting

This ridiculous blast from the past is an awesome example of America’s first muscle car. Pontiac was initially meant to be the performance division of the GM lineup that would fill the price gap between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. However, after the "gentlemen's agreement" and other restrictions on manufacturer involvement in racing, Pontiac was left without a leg in the fight for performance. So naturally, the engineers and executives at Pontiac "voluntarily opted out" of following the rules and found an extraordinary loophole in the company's comprehensive policy against making high-performance cars. This sparked the creation of the GTO, which was initially a high-level trim of the Tempest. Of course, we all know that this was the first muscle car that combined a big V8 with the body of a mid-sized sports car.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Perusing eBay like we do all the time, you can run into some interesting listings like this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS. With a current bid of $17,300 at the time this article was written, you might think it could be a good deal. After all, this thing has a 396 paired up with a Muncie M22 4-speed and a 12-bolt rear. But not everyone is going to agree if this is something you should snatch up or if you should keep fishing.
BUYING CARS
