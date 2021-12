Joe Biden issued a grim warning as he said that unvaccinated Americans “will soon overwhelm” US hospitals and they will experience “a winter of severe illness and death”.“I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would have otherwise done,” Mr Biden said on Thursday at the White House following his Covid-19 briefing. “But it’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase.”“We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated – for themselves, their families...

