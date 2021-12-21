ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Does human body temperature impact global warming?

By Alexandra Franklin-Cheung
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans typically radiate around 100W of heat, equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. In a confined space, people’s body heat can raise the ambient temperature, but on a...

www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 11

Related
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Body Temperature#Ambient Temperature#Body Heat#Heat Energy
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Scientists discover new part of the body

Scientists recently uncovered a part of the body that had never been described before: a deep layer of muscle in the masseter, which raises the lower jaw and is critical for chewing. Modern anatomy textbooks describe the masseter muscle as having two layers, one deep and one superficial. "However, a...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How the climate crisis is forcing polar bears into deadly encounters with humans

The climate crisis is not only taking a devastating toll on humanity with a carousel of increasingly extreme events, but on the planet’s biodiversity as a whole.Among those facing immediate peril are polar bears. As Arctic dwellers, they are in a region that is heating at four times the rate of the rest of the world, as reported by NASA scientist Peter Jacobs.Rising ocean temperatures are melting sea ice and reducing their hunting grounds. Somewhere between 21,000-30,000 polar bears are now left in the wild, but estimating whether there is a decline in adult population numbers is tricky due...
ANIMALS
WNET New York

Feedback Loops and Global Warming

Earth Emergency premieres Wednesday, December 29 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN. Most people have heard of global warming, but few people – including policy makers – understand how environmental feedback loops amplify global warming even further. Actor and activist Richard Gere narrates the film Earth Emergency, which examines how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are pushing the climate to a point of no return – and what we need to do to stop them.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NBC News

Arctic temperatures continue to climb as Earth warms, NOAA says

Temperatures in the Arctic last year were among the highest on record, and the region continues to see the dramatic shifts that put it at the cutting edge of climate change’s effects, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Arctic, which...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cold realisation: How climate change glacier melt is revealing artefacts and scientific discoveries

The rapid melting of ice from glaciers and landmasses such as Greenland and Antarctica has terrifying implications for the future of the planet.Just this week it was revealed that glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.This loss of ice globally is even causing the Earth’s crust to warp.A side effect of this situation is the artefacts and scientific discoveries unveiled by the receding ice.First World War cave shelter and trove of artefactsA melted glacier in Northern Italy uncovered a trove of World War One treasures in May.A cave shelter in Mount Scorluzzo housed 20 Austrian soldiers in...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Focus

What would happen if all volcanoes on Earth erupted at once?

There are about 1,500 potentially active volcanoes around the world. To a scientist though, a volcano counts as active if it has erupted in the last 10,000 years and only around 550 have erupted in recorded history. But the exact number is much less important than their size. Eruptions are...
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

Climate change: Impact of rising temperatures on neurological disorders

As a step toward understanding the effects of global warming on brain health, a recent systematic review analyzed the impact of increasing ambient temperatures on individuals with neurological disorders. Elevated ambient temperatures were associated with exacerbated symptoms and increased hospitalization and mortality rates in individuals with neurological disorders. The study...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Scientists Identify a Previously Unknown Type of Storm, Called an 'Atmospheric Lake'

A new type of weather condition has been observed, existing primarily in one particular part of the world: compact, slow-moving, moisture-rich pools. Researchers are calling these 'atmospheric lakes'. This unique type of storm occurs over the western Indian Ocean and moves towards Africa. Unlike most storms – created by a vortex – the lakes are produced by water vapor concentrations that are dense enough to produce rain. These atmospheric lakes are similar to atmospheric rivers, narrow bands of dense moisture. However, the new type of meteorological phenomenon is smaller, slower moving, and detaches itself from the weather system that creates it. Atmospheric lakes...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

No returning to climate of the past even with carbon dioxide reduction

While the entire world focuses on achieving carbon neutrality—zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions—new research shows climate change in some regions is inevitable even if the already increased CO2 level is reduced. As CO2 decreases, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) shifts southwards, which can trigger persistent El Niño conditions. El Niño refers to a phenomenon in which the sea surface temperature near the equator rises by 1 to 3°C above its surroundings, causing droughts, storms, and floods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Solar storm warning as plasma flare threatens geomagnetic disturbance on Earth

A solar storm could cause abnormally large geomagnetic disturbances on Thursday and Friday, the Met Office has warned. A solar flare ejected from the Sun shot magnetically charged particles and plasma from the Sun’s atmosphere on Wednesday, which will reach Earth late on 23 December.Sever solar storms can cause disruption to power grids and satellite services, however the most notable effect is typically an increase in intensity for the northern lightsThe Met Office’s Space Weather Forecast warned of a “moderate class flare” over the last 24 hours that could lead to a geomagnetic storm late on Thursday, leading into Friday.“This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy