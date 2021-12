For the first time in my career, I’ve welcomed Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief specialists into our hospital operations. Their arrival brings relief for the many staff members that have simply reached their limit after battling a seemingly never-ending pandemic. Although I’m happy for the assistance from FEMA and the state of Minnesota, I can’t help but see their involvement as a benchmark of just how much our community has suffered from COVID-19. Both in our region and around the state, the health care provider system has been struggling so much that the federal government felt it was necessary to deploy the same people that rebuild after hurricanes and provide food and water after tornadoes.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO