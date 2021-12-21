ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat show postponed until March

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 4 days ago
The 65th Annual Progressive Cleveland Boat Show at the I-X Center has been rescheduled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association announced Tuesday.

The show has been rescheduled for March 17-20, 2022.

"This change reflects an abundance of caution considering the rise in cases of the Omicron variant and expected growth over the Christmas and New Year holidays,” said Michelle Burke, LEMTA president. “We look forward to presenting our show on the new March dates and we believe the boaters will respond as always.”

Advance tickets purchased for the January 13-17 show dates will be valid for the rescheduled show in March 2022.

Burke said all the scheduled hands-on activities and entertainment will be at the rescheduled March show.

