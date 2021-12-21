Stein Collection hires Jackie Adragna as VP of Human Resources

DEER VALLEY, Utah — The Forbes Five-Star Stein Eriksen Lodge names Jackie Adragna, a veteran hospitality professional who has been in the industry for the last 25 years, as the new vice president of human resources.

“Jackie brings an ambitious vision to create an environment and culture for our staff to enjoy the same Five-Star luxury experience we provide our guests every single day.” — Russ Olsen, CEO of Stein Collection

A resident of Utah since 2014, originally from New York, Adragna started her career in food and beverage operations and fell in love with the industry. She started working in human resources in 2005 and was most recently the director of human resources at St. Regis Deer Valley.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter