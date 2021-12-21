ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas woman kills boyfriend in deadly shooting during argument

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the previous weekend.

Authorities say they were called to the 900 block of East Twain Avenue, near University Center Drive, on Dec. 19. at about 10 p.m. with reporting of a shooting.

Officers responded and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Detectives say the man was in an argument with his girlfriend, later identified as 37-year-old Shanika Smith. During the incident, Smith shot him, according to police.

Two juveniles were inside the apartment when the incident occurred.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police say Smith was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse/neglect with a deadly weapon charge.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man's identity after family has been notified.

