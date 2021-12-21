ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kentucky AG's search warrant group issues recommendations

By DYLAN LOVAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A Kentucky task force on search warrants established in the wake of the fatal Breonna Taylor police shooting is recommending additional training for officers, an electronic database and tracking zip codes where search warrants are executed.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron promised the creation of the task force last year, after his office completed a review of Taylor's March 13, 2020, fatal shooting. Police used a narcotics warrant to enter Taylor's apartment shortly before the 26-year-old medical technician was shot to death by officers.

Cameron said the goal of the task force was "to conduct a top to bottom review of the search warrant process" in Kentucky. He announced in a news release Tuesday that the 18-member panel had completed its work and issued several recommendations.

“The final recommendations reflect law enforcement’s role in advancing public safety and acknowledge the personal protections guaranteed by our Constitution,” Cameron said.

Cameron, a Republican, was the special prosecutor who investigated the police actions on the night of Taylor’s death. That investigation culminated in a grand jury ruling that did not charge any of the officers in her death. The “no knock” warrant used at Taylor’s home and how it was obtained was not part of Cameron’s investigation, but a federal probe of that process is ongoing.

The task force recommended all state and local agencies use an electronic platform maintained by the state Administrative Office of the Courts to record the use of search warrants and that agencies track the locations where search warrants are used.

“The format should allow the public to compare the number of search warrants served across various zip codes and regions of the Commonwealth,” Cameron's release said.

It also recommended having prosecutors review and approve search warrants; increased search warrant training for officers; and considering the time of day the warrants are used and whether children might be present.

The task force consisted of state lawmakers, representatives appointed by the Chief Justice of Kentucky’s Supreme Court, police members, citizens and a member of the Kentucky NAACP.

Taylor was killed by officers who fired 32 rounds into her home after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Taylor’s boyfriend said he thought an intruder was breaking in. No drugs were found in her home.

The “no-knock” warrant used to enter Taylor’s home was obtained by a police detective who later acknowledged he did not confirm with postal officials whether a whether a suspected drug dealer was having packages sent to Taylor’s home. The no-knock warrants, which allow officers to burst into a home without announcing, have since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council in a law named for Taylor.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search continues for a man who escaped from a mental health facility last week. Marianna Police say they now have a warrant for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera for escaping from a court-ordered program. Ortiz-Rivera escaped from Sunland Friday morning. Police say Ortiz-Rivera was committed to Sunland for charges of aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder in Broward County.
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
arcamax.com

No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a hidden gun

Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky Ag#Republican#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuffingtonPost

A New Crop Of Anti-Protest Laws Threatens First Amendment Rights

This story was published in partnership with The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit news organization that investigates inequality. Tiffany Crutcher was worried. Oklahoma lawmakers had passed a new measure stiffening penalties for protesters who block roadways and granting immunity to drivers who unintentionally hit them. The state NAACP, saying the law was passed in response to racial justice demonstrations and could chill the exercise of First Amendment rights, filed a federal lawsuit challenging portions of it. But the new law was only weeks from taking effect.
PROTESTS
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons, Commutes One Sentence

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Thursday Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted one sentence pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals. In the interest...
MISSOURI STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy