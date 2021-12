A Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor has skyrocketed in value this week as Bitcoin and numerous other crypto projects have seen significant price increases. The meme coin Dogelon Mars (ELON) has surged by nearly 50% in the past seven days and is trading at $0.000002 at time of writing. The 126th-ranked crypto asset by market cap appears to be derived from Elon Musk’s ambitions to bring humans to Mars.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO