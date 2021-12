DENVER — Survivors of the deadly Interstate 70 crash in 2019 are still dealing with the emotional effects today, as well as financial ones from their physical injuries. Leslie Maddox Ross from Arvada was hit when truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos lost his brakes on I-70 and barred into a traffic backup in Lakewood on April 25, 2019. She has undergone several surgeries since the accident to recover. She also has PTSD from the accident.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO