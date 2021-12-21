ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CHP to be out in force during holiday period

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMPQp_0dSljwBU00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the road from Friday evening through Sunday looking for reckless or suspected impaired drivers.

Last year, officers arrested 573 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence during the CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period, according to an agency news release. At least 38 people were killed in crashes statewide during that period.

The CHP recommends motorists plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.

