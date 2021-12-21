ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

2 people dead, 6 injured after a rollover crash on I-95 in Liberty County (Liberty County, GA)

 4 days ago

Two people lost their lives while six others suffered injuries following a rollover crash on I-95.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place a little before 10 a.m. in Liberty County. The early reports revealed that a vehicle heading north at mile marker 79 rolled over as a result of which two people were ejected from the vehicle [...]

December 21, 2021

Browse through Today’s Georgia Accident News.

