A week ago, it seemed like mass adoption was coming to fruition pretty quickly. Today, such a statement is questionable as Ubisoft faces mass indignation. The trailer for Ubisoft Quartz, the gaming company’s NFT platform on the Tezos blockchain, received so many negative comments that it was taken down from YouTube. This means you can still access the video via the original link, but it cannot be found in a search, or on Ubisoft’s official channel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO